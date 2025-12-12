NFL Week 15 Top 5 Most Bet Anytime TDs: Lamar Jackson, Amon-Ra St. Brown Popular Picks

As the playoff race tightens, Week 15 in the NFL has bettors gravitating toward familiar scoring profiles — dynamic quarterbacks, target hogs in high-powered passing games, and matchup-driven opportunities against struggling defenses. This week’s most bet anytime touchdown scorers reflect a mix of star power and situational upside, with recent usage trends and defensive breakdowns likely playing a major role in shaping market behavior.

Here’s a look at where the ticket count is stacking up for the five most popular anytime TD plays at BetMGM.

1. Lamar Jackson (BAL) Anytime TD (+250)

Lamar Jackson once again sits atop the anytime touchdown board, a familiar position for one of the league’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. The former MVP has already surpassed 2,000 passing yards and added 307 rushing yards across 10 games in a season affected by hamstring, leg, and foot issues most of the season. Despite the setbacks and missed games, Lamad has found the end zone twice on the ground, including a rushing score last week in Baltimore’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two weeks ago, against this Sunday’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson threw for 246 yards while adding six carries for 27 rushing yards, showcasing the balanced usage that keeps him firmly in the scoring conversation.

The Bengals’ defense has been among the league’s worst, ranking dead last in yards from scrimmage allowed at 410.5 per game, nearly 25 yards more than any other team, while also sitting last in points allowed at 31.8 per game. Cincinnati has given up 15 rushing touchdowns overall (22nd) and two rushing scores to quarterbacks, landing around league average in that specific category.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) Anytime TD (+125)

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to draw heavy attention thanks to both consistency and red-zone involvement. The former USC standout ranks sixth in the NFL with 81 receptions, fifth with 976 receiving yards, and is tied for second with nine receiving touchdowns. St. Brown has scored in six games this season, though only once across his past four outings, which hasn’t slowed public interest.

The Detroit Lions’ matchup is against a Los Angeles Rams defense that allows 315 total yards per game (13th) and ranks third, giving up just 17.5 points per game. Los Angeles is also tied for 11th, allowing 18 passing touchdowns, and tied for 12th, allowing 11 receiving touchdowns to wide receivers, creating a balanced but not prohibitive scoring environment.

3. Hollywood Brown (KC) Anytime TD (+800)

Hollywood Brown lands among the most bet longer-shot options, driven largely by big-play potential. The former first-round pick has 42 catches for 494 yards and five receiving touchdowns, scoring in four games this season, though he has reached the end zone just once in his past six games. Brown’s usage has dipped recently, with just five total targets over his past three contests, but his ceiling remains evident. Earlier this season, the Kansas City Chiefs wideout exploded for season highs with 10 catches on 16 targets for 99 yards in the league’s opening game in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers — this week’s opponent.

Back at Arrowhead, where four of his five touchdowns have come, Brown faces a Los Angeles defense ranking fourth, allowing 282.2 yards from scrimmage, fifth, giving up 173.2 passing yards per game, and second, holding wide receivers to just six receiving touchdowns. The Chargers also rank first, allowing only 12 total passing touchdowns, adding volatility to this market.

4. Isaiah Likely (BAL) Anytime TD (+240)

Isaiah Likely’s anytime touchdown market continues to gain traction as his role has expanded in recent weeks. The fourth-year Baltimore Ravens tight end has 22 receptions on 32 targets for 248 yards with one receiving touchdown in 10 games this season. Two weeks ago against Cincinnati, Likely erupted for season highs with five catches for 96 yards, and he has seen six targets in each of his past two games, also season highs.

Again, Lilely is facing a Bengals defense that has struggled mightily through the air, allowing 254.9 passing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL. Cincinnati also ranks dead last against tight ends, surrendering 96.8 receiving yards per game, which is 25 yards more per game than any other team. The Bengals have also given up 15 touchdowns to tight ends, six more than any other defense, and are tied with Dallas for the most passing touchdowns allowed at 29.

5. Tyquan Thornton (KC) Anytime TD (+1200)

Tyquan Thornton rounds out the list as another high-upside, low-probability ticket drawing public interest. The former second-round pick has 17 catches for 391 yards and three receiving touchdowns, averaging an impressive 23 yards per catch, which ranks 11th best in the NFL. Thornton has scored in three games, though not since Week 4, and has been targeted just six times across his past four games. Still, the vertical threat remains, highlighted by a 61-yard reception against the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago.

In Week 1 versus the Chargers, Thornton posted two catches on four targets for 41 yards, falling short of the end zone but flashing the downfield role that keeps him relevant in this market.

NFL Week 15 Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns

Lamar Jackson +250

Amon-Ra St. Brown +125

Hollywood Brown +800

Isaiah Likely +240

Tyquan Thornton +1200

NFL Week 15 Football Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

Week 15’s anytime touchdown board reflects a blend of elite usage, matchup-driven opportunity, and boom-or-bust upside. From Lamar Jackson’s constant rushing threat to Baltimore’s tight end-friendly matchup with Cincinnati, and from Detroit’s red-zone alpha to a handful of deep-ball specialists, bettors appear focused on paths to the end zone that combine role clarity with defensive vulnerability as the season hits its most critical stretch.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets