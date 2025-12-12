10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 15)

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the NFC North. At this juncture, the Pack controls their own destiny, and considering Green Bay's defensive prowess, they have to feel good about that. The Packers have given up only 19.0 PPG, which lands sixth in the NFL. Much of that dominance is due to their ability to defend the pass. So far, Green Bay has allowed just 185.8 YPG through the air. This is a group that can get into the head of any quarterback—keep an eye on that as we head down the stretch.