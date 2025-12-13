5 NFL Teams Getting Too Much Hype Right Now Entering Week 15

Although they may count the same, not all NFL wins are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Chicago Bears

After suffering their first loss of the past six weeks, the Chicago Bears (9-4) are looking to return to the winner’s circle. At this point, every game carries significant ramifications, especially given the tightness of the NFC North standings. Still, are the Bears as good as their record indicates? NFL.com has Chicago placed seventh overall in its latest power rankings. However, some of their success can be attributed to a back-heavy schedule. Incidentally, six of their final seven games are against likely playoff teams. The “Da Bears" are operating with a top-ten offense, but my concerns lie with the defense. Chicago’s defense ranks 25th in scoring, allowing 25.8 PPG. This team is even worse in the yardage department, having surrendered 357.3 total YPG (27th).

4) Philadelphia Eagles

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) don’t have the same boom they had in 2024. Despite a similar roster, the Eagles’ offense has gone from producing 27.2 PPG last year to 22.2 PPG in 2025. Additionally, Philly’s current turnover margin of +3 pales in comparison to last season’s figure of +11. It is apparent that aspects are just not clicking for the Birds, and that has trickled over to the locker room. I’m not sure what the issue is. This group is plenty talented on paper, but as of now, Philadelphia looks to be a first-round out (assuming they don’t squander their lead in the NFC East).

3) Baltimore Ravens

I cannot understand how the Baltimore Ravens (6-7) are still listed at odds as short as 27-to-1 to win Super Bowl LIX, per FanDuel. On the defensive side, Baltimore is heading for a year of franchise lows. As of now, the Ravens have allowed 236.1 YPG through the air. They have also given up 24.6 PPG, which would be Baltimore’s worst clip since 2015. Meanwhile, the offense is dealing with its own struggles. After 13 contests, the Flock has turned the football over 19 times; only one AFC team has committed more in 2025.

2) Buffalo Bills

If it weren’t for a ridiculous comeback victory, the Buffalo Bills (9-4) would likely be out of the AFC East’s divisional race. Be that as it may, Buffalo still has hopes of moving up the standings in 2025. The Bills will have their work cut out for them, as their defense is allowing 22.5 PPG at the moment; that’s not exactly dominant. From there, the Western New York squad has been relatively poor at defending the run. After 13 outings, Buffalo has been hit for 135.2 YPG rushing. Regardless, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bills at nine-to-one odds in the Super Bowl market, the fourth-shortest price available.

1) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) are the darlings of the league after taking down an unproven Bears team. Incidentally, the Packers now have +750 odds to win the next Lombardi Trophy, which is tied for second. On NFL.com’s Week 15 power rankings, Green Bay lands fifth overall. The Pack’s defense is incredibly explosive, but they have forced only a dozen turnovers so far. On offense, they seem to lack tenacity. Green Bay is averaging 117.2 rushing YPG, but more is desired from a group that has talented backs and a beefy offensive line. The Packers’ stock feels a little overpriced at this juncture.

