Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay

The sun is setting on the 2025 NFL season, but a glimmer of hope remains for the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting 6-6-1, the Cowboys need to go undefeated the rest of the way and still get a little help if they hope to make the postseason. Thankfully, they should be able to kickstart that ascent with a Sunday Night Football showdown versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Check out our favorite Same Game Parlay wagers for this NFC tilt!

Where to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, TX

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

Spread: DAL -5.5 (-115) | MIN +5.5 (-105)

Total: Over 47.5 (-112) | Under (-108)

(-112) | Under (-108) Moneyline: DAL -270 | MIN +220

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys Kalshi Odds

Chance: MIN 31% | DAL 69%

31% | 69% Spread: DAL -6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

-6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢ Total: Over 47.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

Leg 1: Vikings +5.5

While we like the Cowboys’ chances of winning at home, we’re less bullish on their ability to cover against an improved Vikings squad. Minnesota has been battling injuries all season, but now fully healthy, they should give the Cowboys all they can handle in Week 15.

The return of J.J. McCarthy buoyed the Vikings. Their franchise quarterback missed the previous outing with a concussion, but was in fine form upon his return. McCarthy completed 16-of-23 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns, leading his Vikes to a 31-0 victory over the Washington Commanders. Finding his rhythm late in the campaign, we expect another dazzling performance against a weak Cowboys’ secondary.

Granted, Dallas invested in its pass rush at the trade deadline, which has had a modest impact on its defensive performances. However, teams are still throwing the ball freely against the playoff hopefuls. The Cowboys rank last in pass defense, giving up a concerning 255.2 passing yards per game. Moreover, the last three teams they’ve faced have combined for 818 passing yards, or 272.7 yards per game.

An efficient performance from McCarthy will go a long way to helping the Vikings cover this spread. Still, Dallas has put up 417 or more yards in three straight, which should be too much for Minnesota’s defense to handle. Expect another second-half surge to secure the win, but the Vikings still cover.

Leg 2: J.J. McCarthy to Throw for 200+ Passing Yards +102

Clearly, the Vikings’ offense is at its best when J.J. McCarthy is keeping the ball in the air. He’s not known for his high-volume passing efforts, but we’re anticipating a season-best performance against this leaky Cowboys’ secondary.

McCarthy is going through the typical growing pains of a young quarterback. At times, he looks like the franchise cornerstone the Vikings drafted him to be. At other times, he’s looked frazzled while rushing low-probability throws into bad spots. After an assertive performance against the Commanders, the Vikings’ pivot is poised to continue his upward trajectory.

Before going down with an injury against the Packers in Week 12, Minnesota was turning to its young quarterback more frequently. McCarthy had accumulated 99 passing attempts in his three previous games, eclipsing 32 throws in two of those three contests. That high-volume approach may be a prerequisite, as the Vikings try to keep pace with a relentless Cowboys’ attack.

As noted, the Cowboys’ secondary has hemorrhaged yards. Minnesota will do its best to exploit that weakness, relying on McCarthy to find his open receivers downfield. The second-year pro has a very attainable passing yards prop, so we’re going exotic and backing McCarthy to reach 200 yards on primetime.

Leg 3: T.J. Hockenson to Record 40+ Receiving Yards +260

Without question, Justin Jefferson remains the premier pass-catcher in the Vikings’ offense. His 109 targets account for nearly 50% of the target share. But as we’ve seen, McCarthy doesn’t always excel at making those deep throws, as evidenced by Jefferson’s 58.7% catch rate. With that, we should see more involvement from T.J. Hockenson as Minnesota looks to exploit varying levels of the Cowboys’ defense.

Hockenson was on the injury report throughout the week, but the Vikings’ tight end has been cleared to participate in Sunday Night Football. With that, he’s a natural progression candidate to improve on the two catches and 12 yards he put up in last week’s win. Across the three previous games, Hockenson was targeted 16 times, pulling down all but three of those passes, while reaching 39 yards in all but one of those outings.

Further, the Cowboys’ defense doesn’t do a good job of containing opposing tight ends. Two weeks ago, Travis Kelce grabbed five of six passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Brock Bowers tallied 72 yards on seven catches, and Trey McBride went off for 55 yards on five receptions in the two preceding games.

Minnesota will need to involve Hockenson in its game planning if it hopes to stay close to the Cowboys. Given the Cowboys’ inability to defend against the pass, particularly against tight ends, we’re betting 40 yards is within reach for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks +730

Vikings +5.5

J.J. McCarthy to Throw for 200+ Passing Yards +102

T.J. Hockenson to Record 40+ Receiving Yards +260

The stage is set for an unforgiving passing attack on Sunday Night Football. Both teams will capitalize on their opponent’s defensive shortcomings, but the betting value lies with the Vikings. We’re parlaying J.J. McCarthy to eclipse 200 passing yards, T.J. Hockenson to reach 40 receiving yards, and the Vikings to cover the spread for +730 return.

