Vikings vs Cowboys: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

After a few relatively low-scoring Sunday Night Football matchups, we should see a sharp increase in scoring in Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense has been tormenting opponents of late, and the Minnesota Vikings will be forced to try to keep pace.

Where to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, TX

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

Spread: DAL -5.5 (-115) | MIN +5.5 (-105)

Total: Over 47.5 (-112) | Under (-108)

(-112) | Under (-108) Moneyline: DAL -270 | MIN +220

Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys Kalshi Odds

Chance: MIN 31% | DAL 69%

31% | 69% Spread: DAL -6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

-6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢ Total: Over 47.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

CeeDee Lamb: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +115

The arrival of George Pickens has taken the pressure off CeeDee Lamb, as both wideouts are thriving. Sunday Night Football is CeeDee Lamb’s time to shine, and he’s our favorite touchdown scorer bet in Week 15.

Lamb has been on a late-season push to 1,000 receiving yards. While his volume and efficiency are increasing, that has yet to translate to increased scoring. Over the last three games, the perennial All-Pro candidate has 308 receiving yards on 17 receptions and 28 targets. We’ve seen Lamb do damage at every level, and it’s just a matter of time before that translates to increased scoring opportunities.

The Vikings stack up well against the pass, but the Cowboys’ offense is firing on all cylinders these days. Leading the league in total offense and averaging 449.0 yards per game over their last three, the Cowboys will continue to extract maximum value from Lamb and their passing attack. Naturally, that points us toward Lamb as an anytime touchdown scorer.

George Pickens: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +125

We have to include George Pickens in the touchdown scoring party tonight. The fourth-year pro has been Dak Prescott‘s premier receiver all season, and his chances of finding the end zone exceed the implied probability of the current betting price.

Pickens leads the Cowboys in every pass-catching category. His 114 targets are 24 more than the next closest pass-catcher, resulting in 1,179 yards on 78 receptions. More importantly, Pickens has translated that robust workload into eight touchdowns.

Like every team before them, the Vikings will need to pick their poison when it comes to leveraging safety coverage on passing plays. Prescott has masterfully navigated those coverage mishaps, leaning into whichever receiver is the most open.

There’s an argument to be made that Pickens should be priced higher than Lamb as an anytime touchdown scorer. Still, bettors can wield that to their advantage, getting a piece of Pickens and Lamb in tonight’s prop market.

T.J. Hockenson: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +410

Minnesota will need to deploy its own passing attack if it hopes to derail the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. With that, we’re anticipating heavy involvement from an unsuspecting pass-catcher at AT&T Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson has been one of J.J. McCarthy‘s favorite receivers this season. The two-time Pro Bowler sits third on the team in targets, pulling down 46 of 60 throws for a stand-out 76.7% catch rate. Further, Hockenson has been an absolute gem inside the red zone. So far this season, he’s grabbed eight of 10 red-zone targets, accounting for all three of his touchdowns.

As is the case in most of their pass coverage looks, the Cowboys have been lacking against opposing tight ends. Over the last five games, tight ends have hauled in 20 of 28 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Hockenson is primed to add to those woes with a dominant performance in Dallas.

Hockenson has been one of the most reliable red zone targets in the NFL, bar none. At +410, bettors should be lining up to get a piece of him to score against the Cowboys.

Jordan Addison: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +200

As good as Hockenson has been, J.J. McCarthy has a preferred option. Jordan Addison has flown under the radar as a pass-catcher, but we’re shining a spotlight on him in this one.

Addison ranks second on the team in targets and receiving yards, but is proclivity for intermediate routes has saved McCarthy’s season. The USC product leads the team in red zone targets, with all three of his touchdowns coming on 12 targets inside the 20. Moreover, with Justin Jefferson stretching the field, Addison has been free to roam on intermediate routes.

The Cowboys’ secondary is falling apart, and Addison will be the beneficiary on Sunday night. McCarthy completes just 56.0% of his passes for 20 or more yards, and that’s reflected in Jefferson’s metrics this season. The indirect consequence of this is increased passes on intermediate routes. That plays into Addison’s strengths, making him another value candidate against the Cowboys.

Javonte Williams: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds -120

We’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight the betting favorite in tonight’s intra-conference showdown between the Cowboys and Vikings. Javonte Williams has finally developed into the premier rushing threat we knew he could be, and it will pay off again in Week 15.

Already surpassing 1,000 rushing yards, Williams is in the midst of his best professional season. Moreover, his 215 rushing attempts are two shy of his previous career-best, highlighting the Cowboys’ undeniable reliance on their running back. Williams has rewarded that trust with nine touchdowns, nearly matching the 11 he put up across the first four seasons of his career.

Minnesota’s most prominent weakness is its rush defense. Dallas will be happy to lean into its ground game to keep the Vikings’ offense off the field and control the clock. With that, Javonte Williams will continue to do his thing and live up to his billing as the top touchdown scorer in this one.

