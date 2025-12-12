Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Jacoby Brissett of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints

Jacoby Brissett of the Arizona Cardinals: The Go-To Garbage Time Quarterback

At this point in the season, Brissett has earned a very specific fantasy reputation — and it’s one that savvy managers know how to exploit. As the quarterback of an Cardinals team that frequently finds itself trailing, Brissett has quietly become the league’s most reliable “garbage time” fantasy producer.

When game script tilts heavily against Arizona, Brissett’s value rises rather than falls. Late drives, relaxed coverages, and pass-heavy urgency consistently create fantasy-friendly conditions. That pattern is exactly what puts him on the radar again in matchups where Arizona is expected to play from behind, including potential scenarios against teams like Houston that can build early leads.

This isn’t about ceiling — it’s about volume. Brissett’s appeal lies in predictability when the scoreboard turns ugly. If Arizona is down multiple scores in the second half, fantasy managers know what’s coming: attempts, yards, and enough late production to stabilize a lineup.

In games where Arizona carries a significant underdog spread, Brissett props tied to passing volume or second-half production often align better than full-game efficiency bets. Blowout risk doesn’t hurt him — it helps him.

The Emergence of Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints and Michael Wilson of the Cardinals

Shough’s recent performance for the Saints, particularly against the Carolina Panthers, marked a meaningful step forward. While still a developing option, Shough showed improved command and willingness to push the ball, which matters in deeper fantasy formats and superflex leagues where quarterback scarcity drives value.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s season in Arizona continues to be one of the most impactful under-the-radar developments in fantasy football. Rarely drafted and often overlooked, Wilson has evolved into a player who is actively shaping fantasy playoff outcomes. His growth hasn’t been subtle — it’s been role-driven and sustained.

What makes Wilson especially compelling now is context. With Marvin Harrison sidelined, Arizona’s target hierarchy tightens considerably. That shift elevates Wilson from a pleasant surprise to a focal point, particularly in negative game scripts where Brissett is forced to throw.

When injury news consolidates targets, receiving props can lag behind reality. Wilson’s role expansion makes him a candidate to outperform conservative lines, especially in games Arizona is expected to trail.

Strategic Decisions in Fantasy Football

Late-season fantasy success often comes down to reacting faster than the market — not just to injuries, but to how teams respond to them. Harrison’s absence doesn’t just remove a name; it reshapes Arizona’s offensive structure. That shift benefits Wilson directly and reinforces Brissett’s utility.

At the same time, matchup quality still matters. Houston’s ability to limit quarterback production introduces risk, even in high-volume situations. This is where managers must decide whether opportunity outweighs efficiency — a classic playoff dilemma.

These are the margins where leagues are won: understanding not just who is out, but how that absence changes the distribution of opportunity.

Quarterback Decisions: Brissett vs. JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings

The Brissett-versus-McCarthy decision captures the essence of fantasy playoff strategy. Brissett offers volume-driven stability when Arizona is projected to lose. McCarthy, especially against a tougher Dallas defense, may offer more structure but less forgiveness if the game stalls.

In standard formats, Brissett’s path to production is clearer. In superflex or high-stakes leagues, managers may still lean toward McCarthy if matchup context favors efficiency over desperation throws. There’s no universal answer — only roster-specific calculus.

Spread and total matter here. When a game projects for a negative script, quarterbacks like Brissett gain hidden value that isn’t always reflected in weekly rankings.

Running Back Insights: Blake Corum of the Los Angeles Rams and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions

Corum’s rise with the Rams has been one of the quieter late-season fantasy shifts. After offering little in previous stretches, he suddenly profiles as a playable option heading into the playoffs, driven by opportunity rather than hype.

Montgomery remains a familiar but situational asset in Detroit. His fantasy output often hinges on chunk plays or goal-line success rather than consistent volume. That makes him effective — but volatile — especially in weeks where game flow doesn’t cooperate.

Both backs represent different types of risk as fantasy playoffs tighten: Corum as the ascending option, Montgomery as the known quantity with conditional upside.

Conclusion

As the fantasy football season reaches its most unforgiving stretch, context is everything. Brissett’s value lies in chaos. Wilson’s surge is rooted in opportunity. Shough’s emergence reflects timing and matchup. Corum and Montgomery embody different paths to relevance.

Winning now isn’t about chasing names — it’s about embracing roles, game scripts, and uncomfortable decisions. The managers who understand that are the ones still standing when the season ends.

