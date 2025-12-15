NFL MNF Week 15 Most Bet Player Props: Dolphins vs Steelers

Here are the most bet NFL Week 15 Monday Night Football player props touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

De’Von Achane (MIA) Over 82.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Bettors are buying into Miami’s commitment to explosive ground plays when games stay competitive. Achane’s efficiency makes this number feel reachable on limited volume, especially against defenses vulnerable to speed on the edges.

Jonnu Smith (PIT) Over 1.5 Receptions (+100)

This is viewed as a situational usage play. Bettors expect Smith to be schemed into short-area looks as a safety valve, making two quick catches feel very attainable at even money.

Calvin Austin III (PIT) Over 13.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

One designed touch or broken play can clear this number, and bettors see Austin as a player who only needs a single opportunity.

Adam Thielen (PIT) Under 1.5 Receptions (-145)

The action reflects skepticism about Thielen’s role and snap share. Bettors are fading his involvement in favor of younger, more explosive options, especially in game scripts that don’t favor short possession routes.

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) Under 27.5 Passing Attempts (-105)

This is a game-flow bet. The market expects Miami to lean on the run and efficiency rather than volume, keeping Tua’s attempts in check if the Dolphins control tempo.

