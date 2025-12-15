Dolphins vs Steelers (Week 15): Kalshi’s Best Bets for MNF

Monday Night Football heads to the Steel City as the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) host the Miami Dolphins (6-7) to close out Week 15.

Backed by insights from our advanced model, here are the top prediction market plays to target on Kalshi.

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Spread: MIA +3 (-104) | PIT -3 (-118)

MIA +3 (-104) | PIT -3 (-118) Total: Over 42.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 42.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: MIA +152 | PIT -180

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Kalshi Odds

Chance: MIA 39% | PIT 61%

MIA 39% | PIT 61% Spread: PIT -3.5 Yes (48¢) | No (54¢)

PIT -3.5 Yes (48¢) | No (54¢) Total: Over 42.5 Yes (50¢) | No (52¢)

1. Miami Dolphins +158 ML

SportsGrid Projection: 48.4% | 5-Star Play

The Dolphins are the most dangerous type of team in December: one with nothing to lose and everything clicking. After a disastrous 1-6 start, Miami has rattled off four straight wins, clawing its way back to 6-7 and still mathematically alive in the AFC Wild Card hunt.

While Pittsburgh is tough at home, the Steelers were dealt a massive blow with T.J. Watt ruled out for tonight’s contest. Without one of the league’s premier game-wreckers off the edge, Miami’s offense, anchored by the explosive De’Von Achane, should have an easier time moving the ball. At +158, you’re getting substantial plus-money value on the hotter team facing a defense missing its best player.

2. Game Total: No 42.5

Projection: 41.5 | 3-Star Play

The Under has cashed in three straight Steelers home games at Acrisure Stadium, and the trend continues on the other sideline, with Miami going Under in four of its last five contests.

Both teams have strong incentives to keep the ball on the ground tonight, given the forecast of cold temperatures and wind. The Steelers, struggling to find consistency in the passing game, will look to pound the rock and protect their defense. Meanwhile, the Dolphins know that a high-variance shootout in freezing temperatures is a recipe for disaster. Expect a “run-first" game script from both coaching staffs that keeps the clock moving and limits total possessions.

