NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Dolphins vs Steelers

The Miami Dolphins (6-7) are heading north this Monday to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) in cold temperatures. Essentially, both sides have everything to play for at this juncture.

Pittsburgh has the benefit of playing in a weaker AFC North. The Steelers currently lead the division, but only by a narrow margin. On the gridiron, they have displayed mixed results. Pittsburgh is producing 23.7 PPG with Aaron Rodgers (42.2 QBR) at the helm, which is ranked 14th in the NFL. The defense here has not been up to par. After 13 contests, the Steel Curtain has been hit for 369.3 total YPG by opponents. That is a bottom-five clip right now.

Quietly, the Dolphins have been victorious in five of their past six outings. Included in that stretch is an active four-game winning streak. Much of the football community had already written off Miami this year, but it’s still in postseason contention (if only barely). Since November 9, the Dolphins have been scoring 25.25 PPG. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (38.3 QBR) is completing nearly 67% of his pass attempts, and the entire team appears more confident around him.

I can understand those who like Miami’s moneyline price of +152 (at FanDuel Sportsbook), but I have more confidence in the Steelers laying three points at the confluence of the Three Rivers. ESPN Analytics concurs, giving Pittsburgh a 58.6% chance to win. SportsGrid’s predictive model also supports this notion, anticipating a three-point win for the Steelers. The home crowd could make a pivotal difference in this bid—prepare for a loud primetime environment.

Best Bet: Steelers -3 (-118)

With frigid conditions on the horizon for Western Pennsylvania, my lean is on over 41.5 total points. We won’t see two elite defenses on Monday night, and this total is set at a very approachable number.

Miami’s recent success on offense tells me this unit will have its share of success. The ‘Fins are running the rock quite well at this juncture, gashing opponents for 126.5 PPG. That will go a long way versus this vulnerable defense in Pittsburgh.

Obviously, Rodgers is no stranger to playing in chilly weather. With playoff ramifications on the line, I believe he will keep his group focused and engaged through the impending adversity. I expect the Steelers to operate with deliberation on offense, utilizing the ground game in unison with timely play-action passes.

Overall, the Dolphins have converted for over bettors at a 7-5-1 clip. The Steelers are not far behind, as they have cashed the over in seven of 13 games. That means the over has a combined win rate of 53.8% for these two squads.

Best Bet: Over 42.5 (-110)

