5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 9)

Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Indianapolis Colts

They may boast the NFL’s top record ahead of Week 9, but the Indianapolis Colts (7-1) are still attracting doubters. However, the Colts have the No. 1-ranked offense both in terms of yardage (385.3 YPG) and scoring (33.8 PPG). Indy is also solid on defense, but on that side of the football, they land 24th in yardage (345.1 YPG). Despite the Colts’ success, most shops across America have them outside the top five in Super Bowl LX betting. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Indianapolis has 11-to-1 odds to win the big game in Santa Clara.

4) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos (5-2) are rolling right now, but how do you like this group’s chances in a hyper-competitive AFC West? Denver’s defense is certainly up to the challenge. After seven contests, the Broncos are ranked fifth in points allowed (18.9 PPG). Much of that prowess has been powered by a dynamic pass rush; Denver has tallied an NFL-high 36 sacks. Still, the offense ranks tenth overall, but the passing game has been inconsistent thus far. They have averaged 219.1 YPG through the air, which lands third in the division.

3) Philadelphia Eagles

After avenging a divisional loss from a couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) seem to have their swagger back. However, I don’t think we are dealing with the same beast of a team from last year. The Eagles are not nearly as explosive in 2025; both the offense and defense rank outside the top 20 in yardage. That hasn’t stopped the sportsbooks from being bullish on Philadelphia, as FanDuel has the Birds at +950 in the Super Bowl market, fifth-best. Simultaneously, NFL.com has Philly at No. 5 in their latest power rankings.

2) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) have looked incredible in some games this year while appearing deflated in others. Overall, the Bolts are not within the NFL’s top-ten squads when it comes to offensive and defensive scoring. It should be stated that Los Angeles has dealt with injuries on both sides of the ball, but in Week 9, this group is approaching full strength. Either way, keep an eye on the Chargers as they make their second trip through the wild AFC West. Can they run the table again?

1) Baltimore Ravens

Well, the Baltimore Ravens (2-5) won their first game in six weeks, and many already like them to come back for the division title. In the AFC North betting market, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Ravens with -110 odds. I’m not sure I can support that notion, especially with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson (hamstring) rehabbing an injury that will affect his athleticism. Baltimore does have an easier stretch of games ahead, but at this juncture, the Flock’s room for error is almost nonexistent.

