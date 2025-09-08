Best Bears Anytime TD Scorer Props for Monday Night Football vs Vikings

‌



The Ben Johnson era officially begins in Chicago tonight, as the Bears open their 2025 season on Monday Night Football against NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

Below are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for Johnson’s gang, who are booked as slight 1.5-point home underdogs.

All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

CHI WR D.J. Moore (+186)

Moore led the Bears with 20 red zone targets last season. One of his best games of the year came against the Vikings in Week 12, posting a 7-106-1 receiving line. Minnesota’s back end is thinner than usual, with veteran safety Harrison Smith (illness) ruled out, and Brian Flores’s blitz-heavy defense often leaves isolated matchups that Moore has already shown he can win. His connection with quarterback Caleb Williams should only improve in the pair’s second year, boosting Moore’s appeal at +186 odds.

CHI TE Colston Loveland (+400)

Chicago’s 2025 first-round pick, Loveland, is expected to be the primary receiving option at tight end and should be a natural hot read tonight versus Flores’s simulated-pressure looks. Ben Johnson’s system has a recent track record of feeding TEs in the red zone (Sam LaPorta’s 10 TD rookie year in Detroit). With Smith sidelined and the Vikings leaning on safety Josh Metellus in “big nickel," seams and play-action near the goal line set up well for Loveland’s usage.

