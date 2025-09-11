Commanders Top NFL Player Props vs Packers Thursday Night Football

‌



Week 2 in the NFL kicks off tonight as the Green Bay Packers (1-0) host the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Thursday Night Football.

Paul Connor and Patrick Kelleher provide their top Commanders player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Packers -3.5 (-102) | Total: 48.5

Packers -3.5 (-102) | 48.5 Moneyline: Commanders (+148), Packers (-176)

Pat’s Pick – WAS WR Deebo Samuel OVER 6.5 rushing yards (-112)

This number seems almost too low, which could make you hesitate. Washington proved in its Week 1 matchup that it was willing to utilize Deebo in the rushing attack, as was the case when he was in San Francisco. Considering he can hit this over in just one rushing attempt, it is definitely worth adding to your betting card.

Paul’s Pick

Paul’s Pick – WAS WR Deebo Samuel OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Samuel made an immediate impact in his Commanders’ debut, leading the team in catches (7), targets (10), and receiving yards (77), while also tacking on a 19-yard rushing score. He logged a substantial 78% route participation and lined up in the slot on 76% of his snaps, as OC Kliff Kingsbury clearly schemed to get him involved early and often.

Even as fellow wideout Terry McLaurin gets back up to speed, Samuel’s role looks secure as a focal point of this offense. Given his usage and production in Week 1, the 52.5 line feels modest. Give me the Over.

Pat’s Pick – WAS QB Jayden Daniels ANYTIME TOUCHDOWN (+196)

Daniels has discussed his desire to use his legs as even more of a weapon this season. Last season, many of his scrambling yards came when the pocket would collapse and he had to make things happen. This year, he is using his legs with more purpose and strategy to open up the rest of the offense. When they find themselves inside the ten-yard line, look for designed quarterback runs with Daniels tonight, especially with the near 2:1 value.

Pat’s Pick – WAS RB Austin Ekeler OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards

In the latter stages of his career, Austin Ekeler has still proved to be a valuable asset in the backfield. With the running back committee in Washington, expect Ekeler to split snaps with Jacory Croskey-Merritt again. Eleker is still a prime safety net for Jayden Daniels, especially on third and medium situations. Look for his name to be called in the receiving game again tonight.

