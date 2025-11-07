Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens

2025 Fantasy Football: Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravnes vs. Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles — Who Has the Better Week?

Two Former Fantasy Kings, One Question

The fantasy football world has been waiting for both Henry and Barkley to deliver the kind of weeks we used to take for granted. But 2025 has been sobering — both backs have shown clear signs of decline. Heavy workloads in 2024 have taken their toll, and the explosiveness that once made each a weekly top-three running back has faded into “low-end RB1” territory.

Still, both players have favorable scheduling elements this week. The Ravens come in rested after a 10-day layoff following their matchup with Miami, while Philadelphia returns from a bye. Barkley’s hamstring issue appears minor, and all reports suggest he’ll be full-go. Henry, meanwhile, will shoulder his usual power-running role against a Minnesota defense that’s been quietly stout against the run.

So the question for fantasy players and bettors alike: Who wins the week — Henry or Barkley?

The Case for Saquon Barkley: Efficiency and Volume in a Recharged Offense

Buy this take. Barkley has the edge, even if only slightly. The Eagles offense is simply in a better place to sustain fantasy production right now.

Rest Advantage: Coming off a bye, Philadelphia’s offensive line should be fresh, and Barkley should see 18–22 touches.

Usage Certainty: Even with Jalen Hurts’ goal-line vultures and the occasional “tush push,” Barkley remains the clear bellcow.

Defensive Matchup: The Green Bay Packers’ front seven has been inconsistent, allowing top-10 fantasy production to running backs in PPR formats over the past month.

Yes, the “tush push” could siphon a goal-line touchdown or two, but Barkley’s versatility — especially as a receiver — gives him a safer floor. Expect a balanced workload and a chance to break one if Philly’s play-action game gets humming early.

Projection: 16.2 fantasy points (RB10 range)

Verdict: BUY Barkley over Henry

The Case for Derrick Henry: Gut Call Meets Game Script

There’s also a reasonable argument to go the other way — a SELL on Barkley, meaning a lean toward Henry.

Henry didn’t score last week, and that feels like a red flag — until you remember his history of rebounding games. The Ravens offense has struggled for rhythm recently, and this matchup with the Vikings sets up perfectly for a ground-heavy attack.

Game Script Factor: Baltimore is expected to control possession, which could mean 20+ carries for Henry.

Regression to the Mean: Henry’s too talented to stay quiet for long. Touchdown variance has worked against him lately, but he’s due.

Minnesota Vikings Run Defense: While physical, it’s been vulnerable to second-level runs, where Henry’s power still plays.

Sometimes, the best fantasy logic is instinct — and the gut says Henry finds the end zone this week.

Projection: 15.1 fantasy points (RB12 range)

Verdict: SELL Barkley, back Henry for a score

Betting Angle: Eagles vs. Packers & Ravens vs. Vikings

Eagles (-3) vs. Packers | Total: 46.5



Ravens (-6) vs. Vikings | Total: 41.5

The betting markets give us two different game flows.

Eagles-Packers should feature more total offense, and Barkley benefits from the higher-scoring environment. The Over is live here, as both offenses can create chunk plays.

Ravens-Vikings, on the other hand, projects as a physical, run-dominant game with limited explosive plays — perfect for Henry’s grind-it-out fantasy style but not ideal for multi-touchdown ceilings.

Best Bet:

Barkley Over 87.5 Total Yards

Henry Anytime TD (+105)

Eagles-Packers Over 46.5

Fantasy Takeaway: Close Call, Slight Edge to Barkley

When it’s this close, fantasy managers often look for tiebreakers — rest, matchup, or offensive line continuity. On all three counts, Barkley holds the narrow edge.

Henry’s touchdown equity keeps him in play, but Barkley’s volume and versatility win out in full-PPR leagues. Expect both to return to form to some degree, but the safer play — and likely higher scorer — is the Eagle.

Final Call: Buy Barkley > Sell Henry.

