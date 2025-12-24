Where Every NFL Team Stands in the Super Bowl Race Right Now

14 Teams Eliminated from NFL Playoff Contention

Another team joined the ranks of the eliminated following Week 16: America's Team. A day before the Dallas Cowboys took the field, they already knew their fate was sealed. The Philadelphia Eagles' win in Washington officially eliminated Dak Prescott and company on Saturday night.

All Eliminated Teams From Playoff Contention After Week 16:

AFC

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans

NFC

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Our Super Bowl rankings with every team mathematically still in the race get underway on the following slide.