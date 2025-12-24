Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now: Week 17 Power Rankings

As the NFL season continues to unfold, the top quarterbacks continue to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Following yet another weekend of big-time performances, here’s a look at the top ten quarterbacks heading into Week 17.

1) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford may have won himself the MVP award on Thursday night despite losing to the divisional rival Seahawks. The quarterback left it all on the field, finishing with 457 passing yards and three touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 4,179 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only five interceptions on the season. Stafford is playing on a tier of his own, and because of that, the 37-year-old remains at No. 1.

2) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen put together one of his most underwhelming performances of the season this past Sunday in the team’s win over the Browns. Despite that, the reigning MVP has proven to be a top quarterback all season long, showing up when his team needs him the most. Heading into the final stretch of the season, Allen lands at No. 2, looking to will his team on a postseason run.

3) Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye continues to prove he’s not only one of the best young quarterbacks in the league but also one of the top QBs in the NFL. Willing the Patriots to a comeback win on Sunday Night Football to clinch a playoff berth, while tossing for 380 passing yards and two touchdowns, Maye rounds out the top three.

4) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow bounced back in a significant way on Sunday, throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Bengals’ rout over the Dolphins on the road. The Bengals’ quarterback looked like the star QB who has helped Cincinnati prevail in seasons past, which is major news considering rumors that retirement or a trade request could be on the former top pick’s mind. Regardless, it’s clear that at his best, Burrow is a top quarterback in the league, and for that, he slots back inside the top five.

5) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson looked ready to play through the start of the Ravens’ AFC showdown against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately, his primetime appearance was cut short due to a back injury, ending his night early. Despite that, Jackson’s dual-threat ability and MVP resume keep him in the top five as he hopes to be ready to go for Baltimore’s Week 17 matchup.

6) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

In another loss for the Lions, the last person who can be blamed is Jared Goff. The Lions’ pocket passer put together a gutsy performance against a stout Steelers defense, finishing with 364 passing yards and three touchdowns. Detroit’s playoff chances are dwindling, but with Goff among the top QBs in the league with 32 passing touchdowns and five interceptions, it’s fair to say he may deserve the least blame of anyone for the team’s struggles.

7) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has put together a strong 2025 campaign. Still, the Cowboys’ defensive struggles have put the team in a position where not only are they set to miss the playoffs, but they also enter the offseason with several questions to answer. Still, after another impressive performance tossing two touchdowns in the team’s loss to the Chargers, Prescott heads into Week 17 looking to prove he’s one of the top QBs in the game, even if his team’s record isn’t among the best.

8) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence may be one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL right now after the recent tear he’s been on throughout the Jaguars’ winning streak. Over the last four games, Lawrence has tossed 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions, leading Jacksonville not only to the top of the AFC South, but the AFC standings as a whole. Head coach Liam Coen looks like he’s finally got the former top pick playing to his potential, and if he continues to play at this level, look out.

9) Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts continues to be efficient, leading the Eagles’ explosive offense to yet another division win over the weekend. Hurts’s two-touchdown performance puts his season totals at 24 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions. The Oklahoma product is playing with confidence as he continues to run the offense to near perfection. Philadelphia will be a hard team to knock off down the stretch.

10) Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams made his debut on the top ten list last week, and following another gutsy performance for the Bears in Week 16, the rising star remains in the No. 10 spot. Williams put together a courageous performance in the Bears’ win over the Packers over the weekend, and his walk-off passing touchdown in overtime may have been one of the most impressive throws of not only the season, but Williams’ young career.

