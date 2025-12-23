NFL Betting: Top Christmas Player Props

The NFL will return to Christmas for the third season in a row, this time with a three-game slate. Starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Dallas Cowboys travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders. The middle game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET as the Detroit Lions look to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Minnesota Vikings. The Christmas slate rounds out with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff as the Denver Broncos travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This article provides six player props, one from each team, to consider while handicapping the games and enjoying them with your family.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Terry McLaurin OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards

Since returning from injury, Terry McLaurin has developed a nice rhythm with backup QB Marcus Mariota. McLaurin has gone over this number in all but one game since he made his return to the field, including performances of 69 and 53 yards in the last two games. If Washington wants to remain competitive and finish the season strong, they figure to look Terry’s way in this contest.

George Pickens OVER 5.5 Receptions

Despite being eliminated from postseason contention, the Cowboys will look to finish on a high note, starting with their matchup against Washington on Christmas. The Commanders’ secondary has been prone to giving up numbers the entire season. Thursday’s game should be no different, as George Pickens figures to have plenty of one-on-one chances on the outside.

David Montgomery OVER 32.5 Rushing Yards

Jahmyr Gibbs has run into a bit of a wall as of late, going over 60 yards just once in Detroit’s last four contests. To get him back in a groove, Detroit could look to go with a more balanced attack with him and David Montgomery. Montgomery has proven more than capable of frustrating an opposing defense with his power-running style. Minnesota has a strong defense, but has shown weaknesses against the run, particularly in Sunday’s game against the Giants when Tyrone Tracy found success.

Jalen Nailor OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards

Jalen Nailor had a quiet afternoon this past Sunday after back-to-back productive weeks. With Max Brosmer in at quarterback for J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings could be limited in their passing attack. However, Detroit poses weaknesses in its secondary, and Nailor’s route running should find him open on several check-down routes. Brosmer will look to get the ball out quickly to guys in open space, boding well for Nailor’s potential production.

Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

The Broncos suffered their first loss since Week 3 this past Sunday, falling at home to the Jaguars. Bo Nix and Denver now find themselves in an unexpected ‘get right’ spot, taking on a Chiefs team that looks like they have thrown in the white towel. Nix is coming off the best game of his career just two weeks prior against the Packers. As Sean Payton’s trust in his QB continues to grow, expect Nix to air it out plenty in this matchup, with opportunities to find the end zone through the air.

Kareem Hunt OVER 18.5 Rushing Yards

The committee of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco has been underwhelming for Kansas City this season. When the KC offense is at its best, it is often due to a balanced run game that opens up the air attack. While Hunt has been quiet on the ground in his last two games, I expect Andy Reid and Kansas City to get him more involved on Thursday, especially on a short week, making this 18.5 number more than reasonable.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.