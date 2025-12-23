Ranking the 8 Most Likely Teams To Make the NFL Playoffs Right Now | Week 17 Clinching Scenarios

1) Houston Texans

Previous Week's NFL Playoffs Odds: OTB --> This Week's Odds: -40000

As close to a sure thing as Texas Toast being thick, the Houston Texans will make the playoffs. While FanDuel and BetMGM have left Houston's odds off the board, you can still find them at Bet365. That said, if you are playing anything with odds this valueless, you may have eaten a moldy piece of the Lone Star state's top gluten-filled loaf.

The team with the NFL's No. 1-rated defense controls its own destiny after a way-too-close call victory over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Houston can get in with a win or tie at the Los Angeles Chargers this week, where they are 2.5-point dogs. If division-rival Indianapolis Colts lose or tie with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, as 6.5-point dogs, the Texans also punch their ticket.

If The Banner State bread references didn't confuse you enough, here's another long list of scenarios that can get Houston a postseason berth in Week 17.

Wins for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers+San Francisco 49ers+Los Angeles Rams+Buffalo Bills+Baltimore Ravens+Kansas City Chiefs=A breadless Texans toast with a couple of champagne glasses.

