Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now Ahead of Week 17

4) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow bounced back in a significant way on Sunday, throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Bengals' rout over the Dolphins on the road. The Bengals' quarterback looked like the star QB who has helped Cincinnati prevail in seasons past, which is major news considering rumors that retirement or a trade request could be on the former top pick's mind. Regardless, it's clear that at his best, Burrow is a top quarterback in the league, and for that, he slots back inside the top five.