NFL MNF Week 16 Most Bet 1st TD: 49ers vs Colts

Here are the most bet NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Bettors often start with the safest option, and McCaffrey’s early-game usage makes him a popular pick to open the scoring.

Taylor’s power running and early touches make him a strong candidate to score first, especially if the Colts script an opening drive around the run game.

At longer odds, Kittle attracts bettors looking for a high-impact play early. One busted coverage or play-action strike could cash this quickly.

This is a true long-shot play, but bettors are chasing value on a player who could be featured in a scripted opening red-zone package.

Jennings offers appealing odds for bettors who believe San Francisco may strike through the air early, especially off play-action.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.