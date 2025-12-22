NFL MNF Week 16 Most Bet Player Props: 49ers vs Colts

Here are the most bet NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football player props bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

Christian McCaffrey (SF) Over 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

McCaffrey continues to be a focal point of San Francisco’s passing attack, especially in space. Bettors are backing his ability to rack up receiving yards on short, high-percentage throws that punish defenses keying on the run.

Alec Pierce (IND) Over 19.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Pierce doesn’t need a significant workload to cash this ticket. One or two downfield targets can get him over this modest number, making the over attractive for bettors expecting Indianapolis to take shots vertically.

Eddy Pineiro (SF) Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (-115)

This play reflects confidence in San Francisco’s ability to move the ball while potentially stalling in the red zone. With consistent drives and scoring chances, Pineiro has multiple opportunities to convert field goals.

George Kittle (SF) Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Kittle’s explosiveness and yards-after-catch ability make this number reachable even without heavy volume. Bettors are banking on a game plan that features him as a mismatch in the middle of the field.

Brock Purdy (SF) Over 9.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Purdy doesn’t need designed runs to clear this line. A few scrambles or broken-play rushes are often enough, and bettors are leaning into his willingness to take free yards when coverage opens up.

