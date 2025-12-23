NFL Christmas Day 2025: Best Anytime TD Scorer Bets for Tripleheader Slate

Week 17 of the NFL season kicks off on Christmas Day with a tripleheader featuring three divisional matchups. The action begins at 1:00 p.m. ET as the Washington Commanders (4-11) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1), followed by the Detroit Lions (8-7) taking on the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in the Twin Cities. The slate concludes in primetime with the AFC’s No. 1 seed Denver Broncos (12-3) on the road against the Patrick Mahomes–less Kansas City Chiefs (6-9).

Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for each contest!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. DAL TE Jake Ferguson (+140) @ Washington Commanders

Ferguson is tied for the team lead in red zone targets (21) and ranks second on the Cowboys in receiving touchdowns (7) .

and ranks . Washington has surrendered the second-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends (10).

2. DET WR Isaac TeSlaa (+390) @ Minnesota Vikings

TeSlaa is coming off his best performance of the season, catching four of seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. The rookie has found the end zone in three of his past four games, firmly establishing himself as the Lions’ No.3 wideout.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

3. DEN WR Courtland Sutton (+135) @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sutton has scored in back-to-back games and three of his last four .

and . The veteran leads the Broncos with seven receiving touchdowns (7) and is tied for the team lead in red zone targets (16).

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.