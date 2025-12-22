NFL MNF Week 16 Most Bet Anytime TD: 49ers vs Colts

Here are the most bet NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

No surprise here. McCaffrey remains the most reliable touchdown scorer in football, with red-zone usage that makes him a constant threat to score in multiple ways.

Kittle’s popularity reflects his big-play upside and red-zone role. Bettors see plus money on a player who can score from anywhere on the field as substantial value.

Warren has emerged as a sneaky touchdown option, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Bettors are taking the attractive odds on his growing role near the end zone.

Jennings continues to carve out a reliable red-zone presence. His physicality and trust with the quarterback make him a popular mid-price touchdown option.

Taylor’s workload near the goal line drives heavy action. When Indianapolis gets inside the five, bettors expect the ball to be in his hands.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.