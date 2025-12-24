NFL MVP Top 12 Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 17

6) QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Previous Week's AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +10000 --> This Week's Odds: +10000

Sam Darnold's wild comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night was as impressive a turnaround as in any game this season. The Seattle Seahawks pivot helped position his team as the top NFC seed going into Week 17. Not only did Darnold throw the game-tying touchdown pass late in the fourth, but he also tossed another in OT after the Rams had already taken it to the house. To complete the comeback, the former Minnesota Viking hooked up with Eric Saubert on the game-winning two-point conversion.

He may not always put up the numbers, but Darnold's 26 wins over this season and last lead all NFL quarterbacks. He won't pick up the MVP this year, but this is a quarterback completely unrecognizable from his days with the New York Jets.

Week 17 Opponent: at Carolina Panthers