NFL MVP Top 12 Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 17

5) QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Previous Week's AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +7500
Playing with a broken non-throwing hand since Week 13, Justin Herbert certainly deserves my made-up Toughest Quarterback of the Year award, but MVP is not going to happen. Despite having his best day since the injury, carving up a porous Dallas Cowboys defense to the tune of 300 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, and three total TDs, the road gets much harder, real quick.
Next up for Herbert and the Chargers, as they go after a fifth straight win, is the No. 1 defense in the league. Week 18 will be no picnic either, at Mile High, facing a Denver Broncos defense that leads the league in sacks (63) and is 10th in passing yards allowed (201.4 per game)
Week 17 Opponent: vs Houston Texans