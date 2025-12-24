NFL Christmas on Prime Video Best Bets: Broncos vs. Chiefs

NFL season and all its spoils are in full throttle. The holidays have arrived, and there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 17, which features a rivalry game on Christmas night!

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

Spread: DEN -12.5 (-115) | KC +12.5 (-105)

DEN -12.5 (-115) | KC +12.5 (-105) Total: Over 36.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 36.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: DEN -1000 | KC +660

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Kalshi Odds

Chance: DEN 87% | KC 13%

DEN 87% | KC 13% Spread: DEN -13.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢)

DEN -13.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢) Total: Over 36.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢)

For the NFL’s Christmas nightcap, flip over to Prime Video to see a spirited AFC-West clash. The Denver Broncos (12-3) will be at Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) with hopes of remaining in the divisional driver’s seat.

Denver has quite a bit more to play for compared to Kansas City. The Broncos are currently coming off their first loss in 13 weeks. They have been powered by a blistering defense in the current campaign. Most notably, Denver has registered 63 sacks as a team so far, leaving it only nine shy of the NFL’s single-season record (72).

The Chiefs’ 2025 season has gone from frustrating to awful to abysmal. Week 15 brought elimination for Kansas City in addition to two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes tearing his ACL. Subsequently, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew proceeded to tear his ACL in Week 16. As it is now, second-year signal caller Chris Oladokun will take the snaps as we advance.

There will be a strange energy on hand at Arrowhead Stadium this Christmas night. Not only is Chiefs Kingdom severely wounded, but it is likely on the move as well. The Chiefs have agreed to a new stadium deal with the state of Kansas that will have them departing from Missouri by 2031.

I am banking on the Broncos in a big way this holiday season. I believe they will win by at least two touchdowns in Kansas City. Their ability to stop the run should go a long way here, as Denver has given up only 90.2 YPG on the ground. That should give Oladokun and the Chiefs’ offense problems.

Best Bet: Broncos -13.5 (-115)

Since I am not expecting much scoring from KC this holiday, under 36.5 PPG feels like the wisest play. The Chiefs managed only nine points against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, so I don’t expect them to fare well against Denver (19.7 PPG against).

Conversely, the Broncos are not exactly an elite offense. Quarterback Bo Nix and this unit have certainly had their moments, but in sporadic fashion. When they matched up with Kansas City’s defense (19.6 PPG against) last month, Denver registered just one touchdown.

The Chiefs have converted for under bettors in 11 of 15 (73.3%) contests this season. That clip leaves them as the top under team in the AFC. Across the way, the Broncos are 8-7 (53.3%) on the under.

Best Bet: Under 36.5 (-110)

NFL Christmas Best Bets: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Broncos -13.5 (-115)

Broncos-Chiefs Under 36.5 (-110)

Week 17 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

