Kalshi Predicts All 8 NFL Division Winners Entering Week 17

SportsGrid takes you through the updated Kalshi market for the eight NFL division winners. Which teams still possess solid value with just two weeks remaining?

NFC North Winner: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears had their biggest win since the divisional round of the playoffs in 2010 after coming back from ten points down to defeat the Green Bay Packers in overtime. The Caleb Williams moon ball to DJ Moore has now put the Bears in a prime position to win the NFC North for the first time since 2018.

NFC North Division Winner Odds

Chicago Bears – 86%

Green Bay Packers – 13%

Detroit Lions – <1%

Minnesota Vikings – N/A

AFC West Winner: Denver Broncos

For the first time since Week 3, the Broncos lost a football game, after the surging Jaguars went on the road and took them down 34-20. The Chargers stay just one game back after defeating the Cowboys, although Denver still controls their own destiny.

AFC West Division Winner Odds

Denver Broncos – 74%

Los Angeles Chargers – 28%

Kansas City Chiefs – N/A

Las Vegas Raiders – N/A

AFC South Winner: Jacksonville Jaguars

The hottest team in the NFL at this very moment is the Jacksonville Jaguars. After facing many doubters throughout the season, they traveled to perhaps the most demanding road environment in the league, against a team that hadn’t lost since September, and won by multiple possessions. The Houston Texans remain alive in the race, but the Kalshi markets suggest the division is Jacksonville’s to lose.

AFC South Division Winner Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars – 84%

Houston Texans – 16%

Indianapolis Colts – <1%

Tennessee Titans – N/A

AFC East Winner: New England Patriots

After Sunday night’s victory over the Ravens, the New England Patriots remain clear of the Buffalo Bills by one game with two weeks remaining. New England can secure the division next week with a Buffalo loss. The markets suggest the odds of the Patriots letting it slip away are highly unlikely.

AFC East Division Winner Odds

New England Patriots – 84%

Buffalo Bills – 16%

Miami Dolphins – N/A

New York Jets – N/A

NFC East Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC East is officially wrapped up after a mini scare from the Cowboys in November. Philadelphia has found its footing over the past two weeks against the Raiders and Commanders, doing precisely what it was supposed to do against bottom teams. For the first time since 2004, the NFC East has a repeat champion.

NFC East Division Winner Odds

Philadelphia Eagles – 100%

Dallas Cowboys – N/A

Washington Commanders – N/A

New York Giants – N/A

AFC North Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers

For the 19th consecutive season, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers will finish with a winning record. They also look primed to capture their first division title since 2020, after picking up an impressive win on the road against the Detroit Lions. Coupled with Baltimore’s loss Sunday Night, the Steelers now hold firm command with just two weeks left to play.

AFC North Division Winner Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers – 89%

Baltimore Ravens – 11%

Cincinnati Bengals – <1%

Cleveland Browns – N/A

NFC West Winner: Seattle Seahawks

Easily the strongest division in 2025 is the NFC West. They are the only NFC division with more than one ten-win team, and they happen to have three. After Seattle’s thrilling Thursday Night win over the Rams, and the 49ers. After an impressive performance last night, Los Angeles finds itself third in the Kalshi markets to win the division, despite being booked as Super Bowl favorites on several books. The following two weeks in the NFC West will be a fun watch.

NFC West Division Winner Odds

Seattle Seahawks – 48%

San Francisco 49ers – 34%

Los Angeles Rams – 19%

Arizona Cardinals – N/A

NFC South Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The last two months for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been nothing short of a disaster. They have lost six of their last seven games and now trail the Carolina Panthers by one game in the NFC South. Despite the collapse, Kalshi still gives the Buccaneers the higher chance of ultimately taking the division, with a Week 18 matchup between the two looming in Tampa Bay. The NFC South has a chance to come down to the final game.

NFC South Division Winner Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 60%

Carolina Panthers – 41%

New Orleans Saints – N/A

Atlanta Falcons – N/A

