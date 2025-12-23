Updated 2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Bracket & Standings Entering Week 17

NFC Playoff Seeding
1. Seattle Seahawks (12-3) — First Round Bye
2. Chicago Bears (11-4)
3. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)
4. Carolina Panthers (8-7)
5. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
6. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)
7. Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)
Following Thursday’s thrilling overtime victory, the Seahawks enter Week 17 as the class of the NFC, holding a one-game lead for the coveted first-round bye. While the Bears and Eagles currently occupy the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds as division leaders, the NFC West continues to assert itself as the league’s powerhouse division, with both the 49ers and Rams boasting double-digit wins despite being locked into Wild Card positions.
The Panthers secured a pivotal win over the Buccaneers to seize control of the NFC South and are on the verge of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2017.
At the bottom of the bracket, the Packers’ chances of clinching the NFC North took a hit with Saturday’s loss to the Bears, but they remain well positioned to claim the final Wild Card spot, especially with the Detroit Lions having also dropped two straight games.