Updated 2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Bracket & Standings Entering Week 17

NFC First Round Matchups

#2 Bears vs. #7 Packers

#3 Eagles vs. #6 Rams

#4 Panthers vs. #5 49ers

The projected NFC Wild Card slate would be dominated by a potential third meeting between the Bears and Packers. Following Chicago’s dramatic Week 16 overtime win to take the division lead, a rematch in the opening round would be one of the most anticipated playoff editions of the NFL's oldest rivalry.

Further down the bracket, the defending champion Eagles would face a massive test against the MVP frontrunner, Matthew Stafford, and the high-powered Rams.

The most debated matchup of the bracket would see the 8-7 Panthers hosting an 11-4 49ers team that has three more wins but lacks a divisional title. While San Francisco would enter as a prohibitive favorite, Carolina has proven to be a "trap team" all season, and the atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium would be a significant factor as Bryce Young and company look to defend the seeding format with a massive upset.

