NFL Christmas Day: Lions vs Vikings Top 5 Player Props

The middle game on tomorrow’s NFL Christmas slate will feature an NFC North matchup as the Detroit Lions travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota is eliminated from playoff contention and is forced to start backup QB Max Brosmer. The Lions, however, must win tomorrow to stay alive in the NFC Playoff race.

Here are five player props to consider when handicapping this game.

DET vs MIN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards

Ever since Amon-Ra St. Brown exited the Lions’ Thanksgiving game in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers, he has found a way to take his game to an even higher level. The Lions’ WR1 has seen at least nine targets come his way in the past three weeks, and tomorrow should be no different. With Detroit’s playoff hopes on the line, expect them to lean heavily on St. Brown.

Aaron Jones Sr. OVER 3.5 Receptions

With Max Brosmer set to step in for the injured J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings’ offense will naturally rely on the check-down more often than not. This opens up an opportunity for Aaron Jones Sr. to find production as a pass catcher. McCarthy was providing Jones with around three targets per game out of the backfield, and I expect that number to go up with Brosmer under center tomorrow.

David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Although Jahmyr Gibbs has fully taken control of the lead role in the Lions’ backfield, David Montgomery continues to prove he can also be a force in the running game. Montgomery has found the end zone eight times this season, the most recent being in Detroit’s Thursday Night game against the Los Angeles Rams. Although he was held without a score last week, Montgomery found the end zone in three straight games before that. In goal-to-go situations, I expect them to call Montgomery’s number.

Max Brosmer OVER 175.5 Passing Yards

More likely than not, the Vikings will be forced to play from behind in tomorrow’s game, which will force Max Brosmer to push the ball downfield. With a whole week of preparation, Kevin O’Connell figures to have some designed routes to get guys open in space and make life easy for his rookie QB. As the Vikings try to keep pace with the Lions’ offense, Brosmer will have plenty of chances to reach this number.

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 112.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

The Lions must get Jahmyr Gibbs back on track if they want to return to the postseason for a third consecutive year. Since his breakout performance against the New York Giants, Gibbs has appeared to hit a wall late in the season. Against Minnesota’s pedestrian run defense, Dan Campbell should look to get Gibbs involved early as Jahmyr tries to find his groove once again. Gibbs has a prime opportunity to put up huge numbers tomorrow night.