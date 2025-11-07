Exploring Alec Pierce’s Role in the Indianapolis Colts’ Passing Attack

2025 NFL Fantasy Football: Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts Rising… But Can He Finally Score?

Trending Up — Sort Of

It’s been a quiet but steady climb for Pierce, who’s now rostered in roughly 25–30% of fantasy leagues heading into Week 10. He’s seen a modest bump in usage, but let’s be honest — it’s still been a frustrating ride for managers hoping for a breakout that hasn’t quite come.

Through nine weeks, Pierce has around 500 receiving yards, a respectable total on paper. The issue? Zero touchdowns. He’s been a steady “four catches for 50 yards” type of player, which keeps you afloat in deeper PPR formats but doesn’t win you matchups.

At best, he’s a bye-week fill-in. At worst, he’s a trap play you talk yourself into on Sunday morning. The Colts’ offense funnels heavily through Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Tyler Warren, leaving Pierce and Josh Downs to battle for scraps behind them.

The Reality Check: Fourth Option, Maybe Fifth

Let’s be real — in the pecking order of this offense, Pierce is at best the fourth option and sometimes the fifth. The Colts’ scheme runs first, tight end second, and Pittman dominates target share on the perimeter.

Jonathan Taylor remains the focal point, even after his clunker versus Pittsburgh. Expect a bounce-back performance as the Colts head overseas for the early Sunday game.

Michael Pittman Jr. is locked in as the alpha WR1 and commands nearly 30% of the team’s target volume.

Tyler Warren continues to be a safety blanket on intermediate routes, especially on third downs.

That leaves Pierce as a situational deep threat. If you’re desperate for a WR3 or flex, he’s capable of giving you 8–10 fantasy points. But as long as he remains touchdown-free, there’s little upside beyond that.

Fantasy Verdict: You’d have to be very thin at wide receiver to start Pierce this week — but in 14-team PPR leagues, he’s at least serviceable.

Betting Element: Colts Offense & Pierce Props

The Colts play the Patriots in Germany on Sunday morning (9:30 a.m. ET kickoff), and oddsmakers aren’t expecting fireworks.

Game Total: 40.5

Colts Team Total: 21.5

Alec Pierce Receiving Yards Prop: Over/Under 42.5 (market average)

The under looks appealing here. The Colts’ defense remains disciplined on the perimeter, and Sauce Gardner’s addition to the secondary gives them elite coverage flexibility. Pierce’s target share sits below 15%, which means he’d need a single explosive play to clear his yardage number.

Best Bet: Pierce Under 42.5 receiving yards (-115)



Lean: Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (-130) — expect Indianapolis to lean on the ground game early.

Fantasy Comparison: Parker Washington vs. Alec Pierce

It’s worth noting the parallel between Alec Pierce and Parker Washington of the Jaguars. Washington stepped into volume because of injuries, while Pierce remains buried behind established weapons.

If Pierce were in a thinner receiver room — say, Jacksonville Jaguars — he might be a legitimate WR3 candidate. But in Indianapolis, he’s fighting for oxygen in a conservative offense. Unless an injury shakes things up, he’s better left as bench depth.

Rest-of-Season Outlook:

Pierce: Low-upside WR4; needs touchdown luck to matter.

Washington: Worth a speculative pickup in deeper leagues.

DFS & Deep League Angle

If you’re playing DFS or a massive best ball contest, Pierce’s profile fits one specific mold: cheap contrarian stacking partner. If you’re rolling with Michael Penix Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons in a tournament lineup, pairing him with Pierce at low ownership could deliver value if he finally hits a deep ball or scores his first TD.

But in standard redraft formats? It’s time to stop waiting for a breakout that may not come.

DFS Note: Pierce at sub-$4,000 on DraftKings has GPP appeal — but only in large-field tournaments.

Final Take: Worth Roster Spot, Not Lineup Spot

There’s room in fantasy rosters for players like Pierce — but not in lineups. He’s a fringe WR4 who provides steady yardage without the scoring ceiling you need. The Colts’ offensive identity won’t shift overnight, and as long as Taylor and Pittman dominate the workload, Pierce will remain a complementary piece.

Fantasy Verdict: HOLD in deep leagues, FADE in standard formats.



Betting Verdict: UNDER 42.5 receiving yards, Colts -2.5 over Atlanta.

Projected Week 10 Line: 4 receptions, 47 yards, 0 TDs — 8.7 PPR points.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.