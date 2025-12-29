NFL MNF Week 17 Most Bet 1st TD: Rams vs Falcons

Here are the most bet NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Williams is the most popular first TD bet as bettors anticipate the Rams establishing the run early and leaning on their top back near the goal line.

Nacua’s price reflects confidence that the Rams may strike early through the air. His ability to turn short throws into significant gains keeps him firmly in play for the opening score.

Bettors backing Robinson first expect Atlanta to script touches for their star early, giving him a strong chance to find the end zone on the opening drive.

Corum offers a higher-risk, higher-reward option. Tickets suggest bettors are eyeing a surprise early carry or change-of-pace touchdown at long odds.

A popular longshot, Pitts appeals to bettors looking for a red-zone mismatch early in the game, especially off play-action or a scripted first-drive pass.

