NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Rams vs Falcons

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Thankfully, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February, and we’ve got you covered for Week 17!

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Spread: LAR -7.5 (-102) | ATL +7.5 (-120)

LAR -7.5 (-102) | ATL +7.5 (-120) Total: Over 48.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 48.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: LAR -355 | ATL +285

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 76% | ATL 24%

LAR 76% | ATL 24% Spread: LAR -7.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢)

LAR -7.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢) Total: Over 48.5 Yes (53¢) | No (47¢)

For the final Monday Night Football of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) are out in the “Peach State" to take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-9). The Rams enter this contest with playoff seeding on the line, while Atlanta is playing for pride only.

Los Angeles still has eyes on the NFC’s top spot, but it must win out (along with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks playing to a tie in Week 18) for that to be a possibility. The Rams are currently operating with the No. 1 offense, averaging 30.5 PPG. Conversely, their defense has shown some slippage lately, allowing 30.0 PPG over the past four weeks. From there, LA has given up 221.3 YPG through the air.

The Falcons have endured a frustrating season. Atlanta has suffered numerous pivotal injuries this season, and incidentally, that has led to poor on-field results. In terms of scoring, this team is slotted 21st on defense (24.0 PPG) and 26th on offense (20.5 PPG). With that, do the Falcons stand a chance against mighty Los Angeles?

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the odds-on MVP favorite at most shops across America, and for good reason. Stafford’s 40-5 TD-INT is masterfully efficient; his 71.9 QBR further exemplifies that. The offense’s prowess is a primary reason why Los Angeles boasts an NFL-best 11-4 (73.3%) ATS record at this point. Simply, I am banking on the better team to cover here—let’s lay 8.5 points on the Rams!

Best Bet: Rams -7.5 (-102)

Despite Los Angeles’ prolific offense, I am leaning toward under 49.5 combined points in this contest. Mostly, I don’t think Atlanta can hold up its end of the scoring to reach such a lofty total.

In 2025, the Falcons showcase a 7-7-1 record in the totals market. Subsequently, Atlanta has not played in a game with a set total this high.

I’ll admit that veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins has performed better in recent weeks, but I do not like his chances (or his lack of mobility) versus the Rams’ dominant defensive line. Ahead of Week 17, Los Angeles’ stout front has attracted an 84.6 grade at Pro Football Focus, which is the second-best figure in the league.

SportsGrid’s predictive model also likes under 49.5 for Monday Night Football, rendering it as a three-star play. I see the Rams forcing Cousins into numerous errors, especially with Los Angeles having swiped 15 interceptions this year. It is difficult for me to see 50 combined points here, so I am convinced the under will prevail.

Best Bet: Under 48.5 (-110)

NFL Week 17 Best Bets: Rams vs Falcons

Rams -7.5 (-102)

Under 48.5 (-110)

Week 17 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

