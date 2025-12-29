NFL MNF Week 17 Most Bet Player Props: LA Rams vs Falcons

Here are the most bet NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football player props bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Kyren Williams (LAR) Over 61.5 Rushing Yards (-140)

Bettors are backing Williams as the clear engine of the Rams’ offense. His consistent volume and red-zone usage make 61.5+ yards a popular expectation, especially in a matchup where Los Angeles should lean on the run.

Kyren Williams (LAR) Over 1.5 Receptions (-150)

This prop reflects Williams’s growing role in the passing game. With checkdowns and designed looks out of the backfield, bettors see two catches as a low bar for one of Stafford’s most reliable outlets.

Bijan Robinson (ATL) Under 4.5 Receptions (+115)

The public is fading Robinson’s receiving upside here, likely anticipating a more run-heavy approach or fewer short-area targets. Plus money on the under suggests skepticism about Atlanta’s passing volume to the backfield.

Blake Corum (LAR) Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Corum’s rushing prop has drawn interest as bettors expect meaningful carries alongside Williams. His efficiency and expanding role make 45 yards an attainable mark if the Rams control the game script.

Drake London (ATL) Over 5.5 Receptions (-120)

London is a popular bet to lead Atlanta in catches, with bettors trusting his target share and ability to win in the short-to-intermediate passing game. Six receptions feel well within reach if the Falcons are forced to throw.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.