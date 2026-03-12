ESPN Predicts Top 10 Picks in 2026 NFL Draft Based on Free Agency

10) Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 275

Cincinnati addressed the defense in free agency, but the pass rush still needs reinforcements after finishing tied for last in pass rush win rate in 2025. Rueben Bain Jr. could help change that quickly. The Miami edge rusher delivered a dominant campaign with 9.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and 71 pressures, showcasing the power and relentlessness that make him one of the most disruptive defenders in the class.

"Bain is a tenacious and powerful player who overcomes his lack of length with brute force at the point of attack." - Field Yates