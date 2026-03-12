ESPN Predicts Top 10 Picks in 2026 NFL Draft Based on Free Agency

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195
New Orleans still needs another weapon across from Chris Olave, making Makai Lemon an intriguing fit. The USC standout was one of the most productive receivers in college football last season, averaging 96.3 receiving yards per game, the third most in the FBS. Lemon thrives after the catch and consistently makes plays in traffic, giving the Saints a dynamic option in the middle of the field.
"Lemon had a dominant 2025 season, averaging the third most receiving yards per game in the FBS (96.3)." - Field Yates