The 5 Biggest Losers in 2026 NFL Free Agency’s First 2 Days

C.J. Stroud and David Montgomery

Offensive linemen are the most underappreciated part of an NFL roster. The Houston Texans' blissful ignorance is on full display yet again, coming at the expense of C.J. Stroud and newly acquired David Montgomery.

Offensive lines serve two major purposes: protecting quarterbacks and creating run lanes. Apparently, the Texans aren't interested in either. Houston invested heavily in its o-line last season, and the moves didn't yield the positive results everyone was hoping for. Stroud has been sacked 113 times over the past three seasons, which has negatively impacted his development and production.

Moreover, the Texans averaged the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game and the fourth-fewest yards per carry. Obviously, those metrics are tied to the running backs toting the ball, but we're not dismissing the limited impact of Houston's offensive linemen.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio brought back an aging Trent Brown and overpaid for Ed Ingram in free agency to shore up their offensive line. It's going to be a long season for C.J. Stroud and David Montgomery.