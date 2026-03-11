The 5 Biggest Losers in 2026 NFL Free Agency’s First 2 Days

Some may look at the Tennessee Titans' offseason moves and commend them for trying to right the ship. We're not that deluded. Mike Borgonzi picked a shoe out of the trash bin, battered and deep-fried it, and is now trying to sell it as Nashville hot chicken.
Throughout his first four years in the NFL, Wan'dale Robinson accumulated 2,465 receiving yards, with nearly half of those coming in last year's 1,014-yard effort. Robinson's production was a function of being the only competent pass-catcher on a below-average team. Yet, Borgonzi is paying him like he's a perennial Pro Bowler capable of turning the offensive tide for the Titans.
While John Franklin-Myers may be deserving of his contract, Alontae Taylor and Cordale Flott are not, illustrating how out of touch Borgonzi is with the players needed to fit his schemes.
In short, Borgonzi just condemned the Titans franchise to additional years of top draft picks. In doing so, he's also tanked Cam Ward's once-promising trajectory. Belly up to the bar and enjoy your shoe sandwich, Tennessee.