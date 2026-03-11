Sportsgrid Icon
NFL · 2 hours ago

Maxx Crosby Trade Falls Apart: Ravens Back Out of Raiders Deal After Physical Concerns

Steve Carp

Host · Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. — Maxx is back. But for how long?


Maxx Crosby’s stay with the Baltimore Ravens was short-lived. Traded Monday by the Raiders for two No. 1 draft picks, the deal was off after the Ravens backed out of the agreement.

The Raiders announced it on the team’s website but would have no further comment.

ESPN.com reported that the Ravens backed out after concerns over Crosby’s physical.

Crosby, 28, is coming off knee surgery after having missed the final two games of the 2025 season. He was not interested in being part of yet another rebuild and coaching philosophy.

General Manager John Spytek accommodated him, or thought he did, by sending him to the Ravens, who are going in a different direction philosophically after firing longtime coach John Harbaugh.

Spytek now has to revisit prior conversations he had had before he had reached an agreement with Baltimore. Whether teams will meet his asking price of two first-round picks may not happen this time.

The timing is also not good as it comes a day after the start of free agency where teams were able to sign players and spend what salary cap money they had available. Finding a team that can meet the Raiders’ demands might not be as easy.

The Raiders reportedly had discussions with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears before agreeing on a deal with the Ravens. Those teams may no longer be interested or able to meet the Raiders’ demands for Crosby, a fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan in 2019 who is a five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher and and considered an elite defender.

So Spytek has to start over and try and salvage something in order to move his talented but oft-injured star.

