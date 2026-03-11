The Las Vegas Raiders and their tribe faced a jolt Tuesday as an epic trade for Maxx Crosby hit a dead line. The Raiders and Baltimore agreed Friday to exchange the agitated competitor for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, but the deal is now in abeyance. Baltimore and its medical personnel nixed the trade after a Jan. assessment of a knee injury.

Crosby took a flight to Baltimore to clinch the deal. This ascent became a prominent phenomenon in the sports world. Coach Sean Payton joked he would pay for the ascent just to see a dominant competitor leave the AFC West. Insider Ian Rapoport said Crosby was deficient in his assessment on Tuesday. The Ravens revoked the agreement that evening. This decision deprives the Raiders of capital and leaves the team with an unhappy asset.

Agent CJ LaBoy released a statement asserting that Maxx Crosby’s recovery is progressing better than expected.

Consultant CJ LaBoy released an endorsement to brush off the narrative of a deficient recovery. He said Crosby is performing with intensity and is “ahead of schedule,” according to Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything, is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon, Dr. Neal El Attrache,” LaBoy tweeted. “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons.”

LaBoy said Crosby remains on track for the offseason program and will return as a dominant competitor. Crosby shared videos of his toil on his social media audience to instill confidence in his resilience, showing a clip resting his legs inside the cabin of a private jet.

The Raiders and their social media personnel used a graphic to protest the Ravens’ backing out. The team refused to elaborate on the dispute.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Raiders said.

Because the league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, the Ravens could decline the deal without penalty and retain their capital. Crosby has already changed his social media profile image, wearing a purple Baltimore Ravens No. 98 jersey.

All in all, the player remains on the Raiders roster as a nightmare for competitors, though his long-term status is amiss. This ruckus leaves the Raiders in a crisis. The team must now manage a relationship with a player who prepared for an exodus. Crosby will continue his toil to excel once more. The Raiders must decide if they will consolidate his position in question for a new trade. At any cost, the star aims to prove the Ravens’ assessment was a grievous error.