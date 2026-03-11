Mel Kiper’s New Top 10 Defensive End Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

Rueben Bain Jr.'s Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 263 lbs.
- Hand: 9 1/8"
- Arm: 30 7/8"
Rueben Bain Jr. brings a powerful, pro-ready presence off the edge, producing 54 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass defense, and one interception in 2025. He wins with strength at the point of attack, heavy hands, and the ability to collapse the pocket, projecting as a sturdy three-down defensive end capable of impacting both the run and pass game.
Rueben Bain Jr.'s Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a