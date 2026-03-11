Mel Kiper’s New Top 10 Defensive End Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

Unranked: Logan Fano, Utah (Just Missed)

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 249

Logan Fano finished 2025 with 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two pass defenses, standing out for his quickness and ability to penetrate gaps. He’s an active, twitchy defender who can create backfield disruption, showing potential as a situational pass rusher early in his pro career.

