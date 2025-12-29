NFL MNF Week 17 Most Bet Anytime TD: LA Rams vs Falcons

Here are the most bet NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Williams sits atop the board as bettors continue to trust his goal-line dominance. Whether on the ground or through the air, he remains the Rams’ most reliable touchdown option.

Heavy action on Nacua reflects confidence in his elite target volume. Bettors see him as a constant scoring threat any time the Rams get near the red zone.

A longshot that’s catching attention, Stafford’s anytime TD tickets are likely driven by sneak potential or trick-play upside at attractive odds.

Despite some skepticism in the receiving market, bettors still view Robinson as Atlanta’s most likely scorer. His explosiveness makes him a threat from anywhere on the field.

Pitts’s odds have drawn interest from bettors looking for plus-money value. His size and mismatch potential in the red zone make him an appealing touchdown target.

