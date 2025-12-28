Bears vs 49ers: Top 3 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

Top spot is the NFC is within reach for the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. The 49ers control their own destiny, needing wins in each of their last two games to earn that distinction. While the Bears need some help to claim the first seed, a win versus San Francisco in Week 17 would go a long way to helping them achieve their goal. With that, we’re expecting both teams to be at their best on Sunday Night Football.

Which players are we backing to find paydirt in tonight’s intra-conference clash?

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Spread: CHI +3.5 (-118) | SF -3.5 (-104)

Total: Over 52.5 (-1o5) | Under (-115)

(-1o5) | Under (-115) Moneyline: CHI +160 | SF -190

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Kalshi Odds

Chance: CHI 37% | SF 63%

37% | 63% Spread: SF -3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢

-3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢ Total: Over 53.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

Olamide Zaccheaus: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +400

We’re leading off with our premier value pick in tonight’s NFC battle of titans. The Bears will need to unleash their passing attack to keep pace with the favoured Niners, and we should see another strong performance from Olamide Zaccheaus.

The Bears have a plethora of top pass-catching options. Already this season, seven different players have absorbed 42 or more targets. Included in that sample is Zaccheaus, who ranks third on the team with 65. A mid-season lull cost him some of his early-season momentum, but Zaccheaus saw an increased workload in Week 16, an upward trajectory that carries him into tonight’s showdown in San Francisco.

From Week 11 to Week 15, the Bears’ wide receiver accumulated only 10 targets, a far cry from the 5.6 targets he was averaging through the first nine games of the season. Still, Zaccheaus inched closer to that benchmark last week, soaking five pass attempts in a win over the Packers.

Zaccheaus won’t be the featured receiver on offense, but he stands to see an increased workload with Rome Odunze sidelined. Some may target his receptions or yards props, but we see a ton of value in backing Zaccheaus as an any time touchdown scorer in Week 17.

Christian McCaffrey: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds -250

Rarely do players enter a game with as steep of odds as Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers’ standout offensive contributor is -250 chalk to score a touchdown on Sunday Night Football, a virtual certainty bettors can rely on.

McCaffrey has been on a late-season tear. The two-time All-Pro has recorded at least 121 scrimmage yards in three of his last five outings, averaging 114.0 yards per game over that stretch. More importantly, he’s translated that hefty workload to more scoring touches. McCaffrey has netted eight tuddies across the five-game sample, crossing the plane in every one of those contests.

Chicago deserves credit for its improved defensive performances, but run stopping remains a significant flaw. The Bears rank sixth-last in run defense, giving up a concerning 131.0 yards per game. More concerningly, the Steelers and Packers have eclipsed that mark by a hefty margin over the past few weeks.

McCaffrey is the favorite for a reason. He has the workload and scoring efficiency to expose a weak Bears’ run defense. Naturally, he warrants inclusion as an any time touchdown scorer.

Jauan Jennings: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +120

San Francisco’s scoring capacity doesn’t rely on Christian McCaffrey exclusively. Brock Purdy has been incredibly efficient over his recent outings, and he should turn to one of his preferred receivers on Sunday Night Football.

Jauan Jennings has been a scoring menace recently. The fifth-year pro has found the end zone in four straight games and six of his last seven. Predictably, that streak correlates with efficient performances. Jennings has hauled in 17 of his last 24 targets for 188 yards or 11.1 yards per reception. Averaging north of six receptions per game on the season, Jennings could see an increase in his scoring proficiency over the final two weeks of the regular season.

With Purdy totalling 125 passing attempts across his last four starts, Jennings should have the workload to extend his streak against the Bears. We’re backing him in tandem with McCaffrey as our preferred 49ers touchdown scorers on Sunday Night Football.

