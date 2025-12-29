Rams vs Falcons: MNF Top 3 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to improve their playoff position and need a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Atlanta’s season ended weeks ago, but the Falcons have looked rejuvenated with Kirk Cousins at the helm. They’ll be looking to play spoiler in the last Monday Night Football game of the regular season.

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta, GA

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Spread: LAR -7.5 (-110) | ATL +7.5 (-110)

Total: Over 49.5 (-114) | Under (-106)

(-114) | Under (-106) Moneyline: LAR -400 | ATL +315

Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 77% | ATL 23%

LAR 77% | ATL 23% Spread: LAR -7.5 Yes 49¢ | No 52¢

-7.5 Yes 49¢ | No 52¢ Total: Over 48.5 Yes 55¢ | No 47¢

Blake Corum: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +155

Never one to shy away from personnel adjustments, Sean McVay has leaned more into Blake Corum as the 2025 season rolls on. The Rams’ running back has seen an increase in red zone usage, a trend that should continue on Monday Night Football.

Corum has eaten into Kyren Williams’s workload in recent weeks. Over the last three weeks, the second-year pro has tallied 37 carries to Williams’s 51, while playing 35.0% of the offensive snaps. Not surprisingly, that increased usage correlates with more red-zone touches. Corum has found the end zone in four straight contests, earning nine touches inside the 20 over that stretch. With that, Corum has moved up to 25 red zone carries, cutting into Williams’ 46.

Corum’s scoring efficiency is through the roof right now. Still, at the current price, he’s a solid bet to maintain his current form. Even if it doesn’t come on a goal-line touch, Corum has breakaway potential against the Falcons.

Drake London: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +180

Officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football, we’re betting Drake London suits up for the Falcons in Week 17. If he does, London is a top candidate to find paydirt for the hosts.

London returned from a month-long absence, resuming his usual workload last time out. The former first-round pick was targeted eight times versus the Cardinals, accounting for a 22.9% target share. That’s akin to what we’ve seen from London when active this season, as he’s recorded at least eight targets in all but one game this season.

Despite appearing in only ten games this season, London is still the team leader in red zone targets. So far this season, he’s pulled down seven of 11 targets, producing six touchdowns on 47 yards.

The Falcons’ premier receiver should have no problem poking holes in the Rams’ secondary all game. LA sits in the bottom half of the league in pass defense, getting burned for 221.3 yards per game. Additionally, they’ve seen an increase in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up seven receiving scores over the last three games. London will take advantage and is our preferred Falcons’ touchdown scorer.

Los Angeles Rams Defense: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +650

Defensive touchdowns have become a rarer occurrence in 2025. Nevertheless, we like the Rams’ defense to score on primetime.

Los Angeles has been one of the best teams in the league at forcing turnovers this season. The Rams are tied for the fourth-most takeaways, causing an average of 1.6 turnovers per game. Moreover, the Falcons have had a hard time hanging onto the football. Over the last three games, Atlanta has turned the ball over six times, with three of those coming via interception and three coming via fumble.

The Rams feature playmakers at every level on defense. Eight different players have recorded an interception, while five players have forced fumbles.

Virtually every player on the field is capable of forcing turnovers, playing into the Rams’ defensive advantage over the Falcons. We’re betting they translate that into a score on Monday Night Football, making them a premier value pick for sharp bettors.

