Sunday Night Football: Bears vs 49ers Same Game Parlay

The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears are both heading to the playoffs, but not before Week 17’s Sunday Night Football showdown at Levi’s Stadium. With the top spot in the conference still up for grabs, the winner tonight will be able to challenge the Seattle Seahawks for the first-round bye.

Check out what bets we’re including in our Sunday Night Football Same Game Parlay!

Up your game with SportsGrid NFL Game Picks built on Kalshi market movement and NFL Player Prop Picks aligned with the market.

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Spread: CHI +3.5 (-118) | SF -3.5 (-104)

Total: Over 52.5 (-1o5) | Under (-115)

(-1o5) | Under (-115) Moneyline: CHI +160 | SF -190

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Kalshi Odds

Chance: CHI 37% | SF 63%

37% | 63% Spread: SF -3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢

-3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢ Total: Over 53.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

Leg 1: Over 52.5

For two franchises that were formerly known for their rigorous defense, the Bears and Niners have sure embraced a new offensive identity in 2025. We expect both teams to operate at peak efficiency on Sunday Night Football, which should send this NFC clash over the total.

There has been no stopping San Francisco over the past couple of weeks. Coming out healthy after their bye week, the 49ers have dropped 85 points on 870 yards over their last two outings. Brock Purdy has returned to form, throwing for precisely 295 yards in both of those contests, which is complemented by a healthy run game. We’re not counting on the Bears’ defense to have much luck reining in that attack.

Similarly, Chicago’s identity has been transformed under Ben Johnson. Heading into the penultimate game of Johnson’s inaugural season, the Bears rank sixth in total and 10th in scoring offense, production they’ve maintained over the latter stages of the campaign. Over their last five games, the NFC North champs have recorded 25.8 points and 365.8 per game, putting them on par with their typical output.

San Francisco’s defense has lagged behind its offensive production, which should allow the Bears to turn their passing game loose. Inevitably, one team will get out in front, forcing the other to dial up the offensive intensity to keep pace. In this game of cat and mouse, we predict this Sunday Night Football contest will make its way over the total.

Leg 2: Christian McCaffrey to Record 80+ Rushing Yards +152

We may have underplayed the impact the ground game has had on the 49ers success. Rushing for no more than 69 yards in any of his first six games, Christian McCaffrey has seemingly gotten better as the seasons progresses. We expect him to peak in Week 17, tearing through a vulnerably Bears’ defensive front.

McCaffrey has been unstoppable. While he’s been a factor in the passing game, the two-time All-Pro has gotten his running legs underneath him. McCaffrey has surpassed 81 rushing yards in three of his last five, averaging 5.0 yards per carry in those contests. That workload is expected to remain consistent in tonight’s home game, where he averages 19.3 rushing attempts per game compared to 18.2 as the visitor.

Sustained production is expected against a porous Bears’ run defense. Chicago struggles to contain opponents on the ground, giving up the sixth-most rushing yards per game. Moreover, they have regressed in recent outings. The Packers have combined for 309 rushing yards in two of the Bears’ last three outings. Prior to that the Steelers, Vikings, and Giants all put up above-average numbers.

McCaffrey is the engine that drives the Niners’ offense. He will be called upon frequently to lead San Francisco in this pivotal test, and should have no problem reaching 80 rushing yards at Levi’s Stadium.

Leg 3: Caleb Williams to Record 250+ Passing Yards +158

The Bears can unleash their own vaunted attack on Sunday night. Caleb Williams has emerged as the transformational quarterback he was drafted to be. He should have a good showing versus a beatable Niners’ secondary.

Williams has thrived under Ben Johnson’s tutelage. The second-year pro has already surpassed last year’s touchdown total and should set a new high mark in passing yards in Week 17. Williams is just 141 yards shy of last year’s total, but we’re expecting him to reach 250 passing yards in San Francisco.

Over his last two games, the Bears’ quarterback has thrown for 492, and he’s been on an upward trajectory in terms of pass volume. Williams has attempted at least 34 passes in seven of his last nine outings, averaging 34.2 pass attempts across that sample. Chicago will continue to play to its passing strengths against a 49ers’ defense that allows the ninth-most yards in the league.

From a game script perspective, the Bears could be forced to throw more often to keep pace a dangerous Niners offense. That plays into their perceived advantage, allowing Williams to continue his last season onslaught. Reaching 250 passing yards is well within reach, and is the final leg in our Same Game Parlay.

Sunday Night Football: Bears vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks +659

Over 52.5

Christian McCaffrey to Record 80+ Rushing Yards +152

Caleb Williams to Record 250+ Passing Yards +158

The Niners and Bears will turn to their respective stars to keep the ball moving on Sunday Night Football. Christian McCaffrey is primed to continue his assault, while Caleb Williams should have the requisite volume to reach 250 passing yards. Altogether, those production metrics should send this NFC battle over the total.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.