Rams vs Falcons: Top Monday Night Football Player Props

The Los Angeles Rams have a narrow path to the NFC’s top seed. Most importantly, the Rams need to take care of business against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. LA needs to prioritize efficiency on both sides of the football, and we’ve got the corresponding plays for the winning edge.

These are the player props we’re targeting in this pivotal NFC showdown!

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta, GA

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Spread: LAR -7.5 (-110) | ATL +7.5 (-110)

Total: Over 49.5 (-114) | Under (-106)

(-114) | Under (-106) Moneyline: LAR -400 | ATL +315

Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 77% | ATL 23%

LAR 77% | ATL 23% Spread: LAR -7.5 Yes 49¢ | No 52¢

-7.5 Yes 49¢ | No 52¢ Total: Over 48.5 Yes 55¢ | No 47¢

Puka Nacua Over 107.5 Receiving Yards

Davante Adams is doubtful for Monday night’s clash versus the Falcons, meaning Puka Nacua is primed to continue his All-Pro ascent. The Rams’ premier wideout has been a top weapon all season, but his ceiling has been raised even higher without Adams in the lineup.

Nacua is on the verge of setting a new NFL record for receiving yards. The BYU product has recorded 167 receiving yards or more in three straight contests, tying the league record for most 150+ receiving yard games in a row. While he may not set the new mark in Week 17, Nacua should breeze past his 107.5-yard prop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Nacua remains the most heavily targeted wideout over the last three weeks. He’s soaked 38 targets across the three-game sample, eclipsing 11 passes in each one of those outings. Still, his breakaway speed remains the game-changing asset boosting his overall production.

While he’s only pulled down 28 of those 38 targets, Nacua has gone off for a mind-numbing 573 receiving yards. Simple math reveals an astounding 20.5 yards per reception. Across their past three outings, the Falcons have given up 224.7 passing yards per game, ensuring Nacua reaches his lofty target on Monday Night Football.

Matthew Stafford Over 268.5 Passing Yards

We’re taking a correlated approach with our second pick. For Nacua to have a chance to reach his receiving yards prop, he’ll need Matthew Stafford to throw him the ball. With a handful of other top pass-catchers at his disposal, the Rams’ quarterback is a solid bet to go north of 268.5 passing yards.

The odds-on favorite to win this year’s MVP award, Stafford has been in fine form. He’s already set a four-year high in terms of passing yards, a benchmark he has increased with his most recent efforts. Stafford has thrown for at least 280 yards in three straight games, and has gone over 268.5 yards in six of his last eight.

Lately, opponents have had no problem exposing the Falcons’ defensive shortcomings. Atlanta has given up an average of 341.0 yards per game, with most of those yards coming via the passing game.

Stafford has attempted 87 throws over his last two games. While he might not match the 49 pass attempts he had last week, the Rams’ quarterback should have no problem matching his overall output in Atlanta. Eclipsing 268.5 passing yards is well within reach.

Kamren Curl to Record a Touchdown +7000

We’re going for the bag with our final prop selection. There’s value in backing the Rams to record a touchdown on Monday Night Football, but backing Kamren Curl specifically yields maximum value.

Curl remains a valuable defensive contributor. He’s accumulated two interceptions this season, adding four pass deflections and a forced fumble. Further, he’s on the field for nearly all of the Rams’ defensive snaps. Curl hasn’t taken a play off in four straight weeks, and has a 99.0% snap count on the campaign. Naturally, we like his potential as a disruptor in the secondary.

Turnovers remain a concern for Kirk Cousins. The Falcons quarterback has thrown three picks over his last three games, and he will be under duress against the Rams’ defensive front. With that, we like Curl to get in on the action and force a turnover at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If your book is hanging Curl to record an interception, that’s the bet to make. More reckless bettors will want to target the Rams’ safety to score a touchdown versus the Falcons.

