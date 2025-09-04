Dallas Cowboys: Best Any Time TD Bets vs Eagles

‌



The Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2025 season tonight as they battle the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love.

For fans of America’s Team, I have highlighted two of my favorite Any Time Touchdown Bets for Brian Schottenheimer’s group.

Let’s get to the picks!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

TE Jake Ferguson Any Time Touchdown (+310)

Ferguson led all tight ends with 25 red zone targets in 2023, but that number cratered to just six last season as he went scoreless. Much of the drop-off can be tied to starting QB Dak Prescott missing nine games with a hamstring injury. When Prescott was healthy, Ferguson hauled in 52 passes for 334 yards in seven games.

Even with George Pickens now in the mix, Ferguson should remain a central piece of Dallas’ passing game, especially in scoring situations. The Cowboys are currently booked as 8.5-point underdogs, which points to plenty of passing volume. At +310, this is a reasonable spot to buy into positive regression on Ferguson’s red-zone usage.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

WR/RS KaVontae Turpin Any Time Touchdown (+800)

Yes, this one’s a long shot, but it has real upside. All offseason, reports pointed to Turpin carving out an expanded role on offense, both as a receiver and occasional runner. As The Athletic’s Jon Machota put it: “They’ll pick their spots, but he has home run potential any time he touches the ball. Expect him to be more involved in the offense this year than at any other time over the last three seasons.”

With blazing 4.31 speed and proven game-breaking ability as a returner, Turpin doesn’t need many touches to make an impact. Given the offseason chatter and his knack for explosive plays, the 29-year-old is an intriguing dart throw to find the end zone at +800.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.