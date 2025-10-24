Dallas Cowboys Consistently Surpass Point Totals: Week 8 Preview

Dallas Cowboys Keep Cashing Overs — Can It Continue versus the Denver Broncos?

Seven weeks in, and Dallas has been an over machine. The Cowboys have gone over the total in six of seven games this season, riding Dak Prescott’s hot hand and a rejuvenated offense that’s finally clicking on all levels. Whether it’s been CeeDee Lamb taking over downfield or Javonte Williams rediscovering some burst, this is one of the most consistently productive units in football.

Denver’s defense, on the other hand, has been leaky at best. The Broncos gave up a pile of points last week to the New York Giants, and now they draw an offense that’s far more capable of exploiting those weaknesses. Still, the setting matters: Dallas has not won a game in Denver since 1992—the Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith days. Playing on grass in the thin mountain air has historically been tricky for this team, and that pattern could make this matchup more competitive than bettors might think.

Betting Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos (Week 8)

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -210 | Broncos +175

Dallas is scoring at will right now, averaging well north of 28 points per game, but road games on grass have been a different story. The Cowboys went under in Week 1 at the Philadelphia Eagles and in Week 3 at the Chicago Bears—both outdoor, natural-surface environments. The altitude in Denver adds another wrinkle.

Still, it’s hard to argue against momentum. Dak Prescott is dealing, and Lamb’s resurgence has given the offense rhythm again. The Broncos’ secondary has been hit-or-miss, and their pass rush hasn’t created consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Best Bet: Over 48.5 – Dallas games keep sailing past the number, and both offenses should find scoring opportunities.

Lean: Cowboys -4.5 – The offense is too balanced to fade, even on grass.

Fantasy Spotlight: Start Your Broncos (Yes, Really)

If you have a Denver Bronco in fantasy this week, you’re playing him. Period. Dallas has been electric on offense, which means Bo Nix and company will have to throw to keep up. The problem? Predicting who benefits has been a weekly guessing game.

Troy Franklin, Courtland Sutton, and Evan Engram have all had their moments, but the breakout candidate to watch could be RJ Harvey. He’s quietly cutting into J.K. Dobbins’ workload, and while he isn’t a full-time starter yet, this could be a flex-worthy week just based on matchup volume. With six teams on bye, you might not have a better option.

DFS Play: RJ Harvey ($5,200) – The Cowboys have struggled to contain versatile backs catching passes out of the backfield.

Fade: Dobbins – Usage trending down, and Harvey’s snap share keeps climbing.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb: The Dynamic Duo Rolling Again

Prescott’s chemistry with Lamb is back to 2021 levels. Over his last three games, Lamb’s averaging double-digit targets and looking every bit like a WR1. The Broncos’ secondary doesn’t have a corner capable of shadowing him for four quarters, especially with Prescott spreading the field.

Throw in Jake Ferguson’s red-zone usage and Williams’s dual-threat ability, and you’ve got one of the most balanced attacks in the league. The only thing that can slow Dallas down right now might be the surface they’re playing on—and Denver’s unpredictable weather.

Looking Ahead: Thanksgiving Will Mean Something in Dallas

For the first time in a couple of years, the Cowboys are set to enter Thanksgiving relevant in the NFC playoff picture. A win in Denver keeps them in the thick of the race, and the upcoming stretch—home against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football and then the Las Vegas Raiders—sets up a potential 6-3-1 record heading into November’s biggest stage.

If you’re betting futures, Dallas +1000 to win the NFC is still worth a look while the offense remains in rhythm. Just don’t expect them to steamroll every grass-field opponent along the way.

Bottom Line:



Dallas’s games keep flying over, and this one sets up no differently. The Cowboys are clicking, Bo Nix will be forced to chase points, and bettors should expect fireworks at Mile High.

Pick: Over 48.5 | Dak Prescott Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-135)

