Dolphins vs. Bills: Top 5 NFL Player Props For Thursday Night Football

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season brings a high-stakes AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, and bettors are zeroing in on the prop market. From James Cook’s ground dominance to Josh Allen’s dual-threat ability, to questions surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, this primetime battle offers plenty of opportunities to find value. Let’s break down the best prop bets for Thursday night.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

James Cook OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards

James Cook has quickly established himself as one of the more consistent and reliable backs across the league. Against a weak Miami defense, Buffalo should be able to establish the run and dominate the time of possession.

Tyreek Hill UNDER 68.5 Receiving Yards

It feels like only a matter of time until Tyreek Hill is shipped off to a contending team. The Dolphins can convince people all they want about their intentions of keeping him, but the situation is only going to get worse with their schedule. With Tua’s inability to push the field, I do not expect the former All-Pro to see many chances in open space.

Joey Bosa OVER 0.5 Sacks

Injuries have greatly derailed Joey Bosa‘s production over the years. When he is on the field, he can still get after the passer, especially in third-down situations. Among the Dolphins’ many struggles is their pass protection. Bosa should have plenty of chances in one-on-one matchups to get after the quarterback tonight.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Tua Tagovailoa OVER 0.5 Interceptions

This Dolphins offense feels broken. Teams have adapted to Mike McDaniel’s playbook and are not allowing Tua Tagovailoa to pick them apart in soft zone. The Dolphins have failed to make the adjustment thus far, and it feels inevitable that Buffalo will force Tua into a bad decision with the pocket collapsing.

Josh Allen OVER 29.5 Rushing Yards

Part of what makes the Bills’ offense so tough to stop is the ability to use Josh Allen as essentially a fullback. This number seems incredibly low for a defense that gives up the run at a high clip. When the second half rolls around, I expect Allen and James Cook to control the ball and bleed the clock.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Bills vs. Dolphins promises to deliver a physical, high-energy primetime matchup with major playoff implications already looming in Week 3. Bettors are backing Buffalo’s ground game, fading Miami’s stars, and counting on defensive pressure to tilt the outcome. With so many market-moving storylines, Thursday night sets up as a showcase for savvy prop bettors.