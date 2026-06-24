ESPN Ranks the 15 Most Improved NFL Teams via Free Agency

Have Your Say! Which NFL Team Improved the Most for 2026?

Join the NFL Free Agency Market Debate

The landscape of the league has been completely redrawn following a wild free agency cycle, but the debate over who actually weaponized their capital properly is far from over.

Which front office executed the most flawless masterclass in roster construction this offseason?

The Twin Cities Heist: Is securing Kyler Murray on a $1.3 million veteran minimum contract the absolute, undeniable transactional steal of the decade for Minnesota, or will past spending sprees still hold this depth chart back?

The Mile High Splash: Did Sean Payton maximize the rookie quarterback window perfectly by trading premium draft capital for Jaylen Waddle , or should Denver have held onto that asset to address a vulnerable second level?

The Steel City Masterclass: With Omar Khan flipping a late-round pick swap for Michael Pittman Jr. , are the Steelers quietly building a matchup-proof, top-tier perimeter passing grid ahead of the 2026 campaign?

The Bay Area All-In: Is Mike Evans the exact physical, third-down and red-zone answer required to break through the 49ers' short-yardage bottlenecks, or is committing heavy resource allocation to an age-33 vertical specialist a dangerous gamble?

Sound Off in the Comments: Which franchise deserves the definitive crown for the absolute most improved roster entering the summer, and who is the biggest paper tiger heading into mandatory minicamps?