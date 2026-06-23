ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Most Likely Super Bowl LXI Matchups

3) Seattle Seahawks vs. Buffalo Bills
Seattle Seahawks Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 14-3
- Division Finish: 1st in NFC West
- Head Coach: Mike Macdonald
Buffalo Bills Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 12-5
- Division Finish: 2nd in AFC East
- Head Coach: Joe Brady
ESPN Chance of Matchup: 2.6%
This would be a new-school Super Bowl feel with explosive offenses and rising stars on both sides. Seattle’s hopes would ride on Sam Darnold finding rhythm in a system built to unlock playmakers, while Buffalo continues to lean on Josh Allen’s ability to take over games. Both teams can stretch the field vertically, making every possession feel dangerous. If it plays out this way, it would likely come down to which defense makes the final stop.
Seattle Seahawks NFL Futures Odds
- Super Bowl LXI Winner +1000
- NFC Winner +500
- NFC West Winner +175
Buffalo Bills NFL Futures Odds
- Super Bowl LXI Winner +1000
- AFC Winner +500
- AFC East Winner -130