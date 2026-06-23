ESPN Ranks the Top 10 Most Likely Super Bowl LXI Matchups

1) Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams Team Profile

2025 Record: 12-5

12-5 Division Finish: 2nd in NFC West

2nd in NFC West Head Coach: Sean McVay

Buffalo Bills Team Profile

2025 Record: 12-5

12-5 Division Finish: 2nd in AFC East

2nd in AFC East Head Coach: Joe Brady

ESPN Chance of Matchup: 4.8%

This matchup would bring two of the NFL’s most complete rosters head-to-head on the biggest stage. The Rams’ defense, now boosted by the addition of Myles Garrett, would be tasked with slowing down Josh Allen and a Bills offense that can score in bunches. On the other side, Matthew Stafford would be trading blows in a game that could easily turn into a shootout. It’s the kind of Super Bowl pairing that would live up to the hype from the opening kickoff.

Buffalo Bills NFL Futures Odds

Super Bowl LXI Winner +1000

AFC Winner +500

AFC East Winner -130

Los Angeles Rams NFL Futures Odds