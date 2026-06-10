ESPN’s Top 21 Quarterback Prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft

Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Demond Williams Jr. Draft Profile

Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 190 lbs

190 lbs Position: Quarterback

Quarterback School: Washington

Washington Class: Junior

One of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football, Demond Williams Jr., creates problems for defenses whenever a play breaks down. His size will always be part of the NFL conversation, but his production and playmaking ability are impossible to ignore.

"His quickness helps him slither through defenses outside of structure and presents headaches for opponents when he runs." — Jordan Reid