Rams add depth at edge rusher, sign Tomon Fox to one-year deal

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams continued to bolster their defensive front on Tuesday, announcing the signing of outside linebacker Tomon Fox to a one-year contract.

Fox joins the Rams after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants, where he appeared in 37 games and made two starts between 2022 and 2025. The 28-year-old provides both defensive depth and special teams experience as Los Angeles continues to reshape its roster ahead of training camp.

Over his four seasons with the Giants, Fox recorded 38 tackles, including 22 solo stops, along with 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. He also generated 13 pressures and nine hurries while serving primarily as a rotational defender.

Fox made perhaps his biggest impact on special teams, logging 557 snaps in that phase and collecting seven tackles. He also appeared in two postseason games during the Giants' 2022 playoff run, contributing on both defense and special teams.

The Rams have emphasized depth and versatility throughout the offseason, and Fox fits that profile as a player capable of contributing in multiple roles. His arrival adds another option to a pass-rushing group that has undergone significant changes in recent years.

A native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Fox entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft.

At North Carolina, Fox enjoyed a highly productive collegiate career, appearing in 60 games with 48 starts. He totaled 124 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

His 29.5 career sacks rank third in North Carolina program history. During his senior season in 2021, Fox earned Third-Team All-ACC honors after posting 33 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a career-high 8.5 sacks.

The signing gives the Rams another experienced edge defender as they prepare for the 2026 season, adding a player with NFL experience, postseason exposure and a proven track record of production at the collegiate level.