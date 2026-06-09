Rams focused on foundations as Myles Garrett settles in during OTAs

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Rams has only intensified since the blockbuster acquisition of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, but inside the team's practice facility, head coach Sean McVay is focused on a much simpler objective.

One day at a time.

Speaking after Monday's OTA practice, McVay praised Garrett's early integration into the organization while emphasizing that the offseason remains about building chemistry, refining fundamentals and establishing the foundation for a team with championship aspirations.

"It's been good," McVay said of having Garrett on the field. "I think it's been great to be able to have him and more importantly than anything just getting used to his teammates. He's just getting familiar with the building, all of those types of things. It's been good having him around so that he can kind of get comfortable with who he's dealing with."

Garrett's arrival has transformed expectations around a Rams team that already reached the NFC Championship Game last season before falling to Seattle. The eight-time Pro Bowler joins a revamped defense that also added former Kansas City Chiefs cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula admitted there were mixed emotions when the Rams traded reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse as part of the package to acquire Garrett.

"My first year as coordinator, we draft Jared Verse," Shula said. "He's been a guy that we wanted him to be, the Draymond Green, the attitude of the defense. He was everything we wanted him to be and more. So that was a tough day parting ways with him."

Still, Shula acknowledged the opportunity to coach a player of Garrett's caliber was difficult to ignore.

"You're obviously so excited to be bringing in a player like Myles, a veteran in that room, bringing all his experience, being able to work with him and obviously the unbelievable player and production he's had."

Despite the heightened expectations surrounding a defense now featuring two All-Pros in Garrett and McDuffie, Shula resisted discussing ceilings or projections.

"I'm not going to get into what the ceiling is," Shula said. "We're going to take it day-by-day and we're just trying to get better."

McVay echoed that sentiment throughout his media session.

While acknowledging the external excitement generated by the Rams' offseason moves, he stressed that the team cannot afford to become consumed by preseason predictions.

"We're not naïve to the things that are said, but that doesn't affect us," McVay said. "We have to stay humble. We have to stay connected. Inevitably, there is going to be some adversity that we have to be able to deal with."

The Rams' offense is also entering a new era.

Nate Scheelhaase, promoted to offensive coordinator after Mike LaFleur accepted the Arizona Cardinals head coaching position, said the transition has been seamless thanks to his familiarity with McVay's system and the organization's culture.

"It was awesome," Scheelhaase said of the opportunity. "I was super excited to do that in a place where I had a lot of familiarity, continuity with the staff and continuity with the players."

Scheelhaase said one of his primary goals is ensuring alignment between coaches and players while continuing to build upon concepts that helped the offense succeed last season, including the expanded use of 13 personnel packages featuring three tight ends.

"The offseason is so cool because it provides you an opportunity to look back at what you did, be able to double down on the things that you feel like created advantages for you, while also trying to figure out ways to evolve," Scheelhaase said.

At quarterback, veteran Matthew Stafford has not participated in OTA practices as part of a planned offseason program, creating additional opportunities for backup Stetson Bennett and rookie Ty Simpson.

McVay said Bennett has taken advantage of the extra repetitions.

"I've seen tremendous growth," McVay said. "Stetson especially, I think he's had a really good last couple of weeks, and I've been proud of him."

Scheelhaase was equally encouraged by Simpson's early development.

"He's an early morning, stay long type of guy, which you've got to be at that position," Scheelhaase said. "He's coming with the right mentality."

McVay also addressed speculation surrounding outside linebacker Byron Young, who has not participated during OTAs. The coach said Young's absence was planned and not injury-related.

"We're just being smart," McVay said. "The goal all along has been to have him ready to go for training camp and that's the plan."

As for what Garrett's addition means schematically, Shula said the Rams have no intention of overcomplicating things for one of the NFL's premier pass rushers.

"We're going to let him do what he does best," Shula said. "You're not going to take Michael Jordan, LeBron James, all those guys and pull them out of their comfort zone."

For now, the focus remains on preparation rather than projections.

The Rams may have assembled one of the NFL's most talented rosters on paper, but as McVay reminded everyone Monday, June championships and Super Bowl predictions mean little compared to the work being done on the practice field.

"We're inside out, not outside in," McVay said. "We've got the right humility, but we've got to do it."