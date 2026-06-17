ESPN’s Top 21 Quarterback Prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft

Dante Moore NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 206 lbs
- Position: Quarterback
- School: Oregon
- Class: Junior
Many expected Dante Moore to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, but his return to Oregon instantly makes him one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in this class. He has already shown the consistency and polish scouts want to see, though another strong season could cement his status near the top of the board.
"From his footwork to his release, Moore is a natural in every aspect of the position. He distributes the ball in a timely, efficient manner with his smooth, effective throwing motion." — Jordan Reid